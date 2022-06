A man threatened another man inside Costco May 22 after a dispute over a parking space. He used his motorized cart to crash into the man’s cart and knock it over. It was later learned that the 69-year-old resident had also keyed the other man’s vehicle. He was subsequently charged with criminal damaging, and he agreed to pay for the damage he caused to the vehicle.

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO