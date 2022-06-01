ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

10-year-old Uvalde victim dressed in tiara at open-casket wake

By Steven Vago, Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mq7Lm_0fxN8ZvW00

UVALDE, Texas — A 10-year-old girl killed in the Uvalde school mass shooting last week was dressed in a silver tiara and pink dress for her emotional open-casket wake on Wednesday.

Nevaeh Bravo ‘s grief-stricken parents were among the mourners — many donning pins with the girl’s face on it — who filed past her pink and silver casket at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home.

“She always helped me out a lot. She was a very good girl,” the girl’s emotional father, Juan Julian Bravo, told The Post outside the wake.

Nevaeh’s mother was too overcome with grief to speak.

At one point during the wake, Nevaeh’s dad could be seen with his arm around his wife as they viewed their daughter’s casket, which was adorned with pink and purple flowers and a pink teddy bear.

One sobbing mourner placed her fingers through the slain girl’s long, brown hair as she paid her respects.

Photos of Nevaeh appeared on a TV inside the funeral home near the casket, including one showing the young girl sticking her tongue out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKRge_0fxN8ZvW00
Nevaeh Bravo, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
NEVAEH BRAVO'S FAMILY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lF3H5_0fxN8ZvW00
Family members and relatives of Nevaeh attend a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas.
AP/Jae C. Hong

Others images showed Nevaeh beaming at Disney World alongside her family and her wearing her Uvalde softball team jersey.

Nevaeh, whose first name is heaven spelled backward, is survived by her parents, two brothers and a sister.

The funeral home where Nevaeh’s wake was held is located across the street from Robb Elementary School where she was tragically gunned down last week with 18 other students and two teachers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Owe1_0fxN8ZvW00
The young girl laid in her pink and silver casket at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home.
Reuters/Veronica G. Cardenas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ALmj8_0fxN8ZvW00
The Bravo family react as they stand in front of a cross with the name of their niece, Nevaeh Bravo on May 26, 2022.
AP/Dario Lopez-Mills
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T641m_0fxN8ZvW00
The family named the young girl Nevaeh, which spells heaven backwards.

Local police have faced immense backlash for not immediately breaching the locked classrooms where the gunman was holed up amid the massacre.

“I wish there was more security, not only in this school but all schools… I just don’t know why they didn’t have these schools more secure,” Nevaeh’s dad told The Post on Wednesday.

Nevaeh’s funeral is scheduled to be held Thursday at the nearby at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Silver, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Tiara#Casket#Catholic Church#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Nevaeh Bravo S#Ap#Disney World
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy