10-year-old Uvalde victim dressed in tiara at open-casket wake

UVALDE, Texas — A 10-year-old girl killed in the Uvalde school mass shooting last week was dressed in a silver tiara and pink dress for her emotional open-casket wake on Wednesday.

Nevaeh Bravo ‘s grief-stricken parents were among the mourners — many donning pins with the girl’s face on it — who filed past her pink and silver casket at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home.

“She always helped me out a lot. She was a very good girl,” the girl’s emotional father, Juan Julian Bravo, told The Post outside the wake.

Nevaeh’s mother was too overcome with grief to speak.

At one point during the wake, Nevaeh’s dad could be seen with his arm around his wife as they viewed their daughter’s casket, which was adorned with pink and purple flowers and a pink teddy bear.

One sobbing mourner placed her fingers through the slain girl’s long, brown hair as she paid her respects.

Photos of Nevaeh appeared on a TV inside the funeral home near the casket, including one showing the young girl sticking her tongue out.

Nevaeh Bravo, one of the victims of the mass shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. NEVAEH BRAVO'S FAMILY

Family members and relatives of Nevaeh attend a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas. AP/Jae C. Hong

Others images showed Nevaeh beaming at Disney World alongside her family and her wearing her Uvalde softball team jersey.

Nevaeh, whose first name is heaven spelled backward, is survived by her parents, two brothers and a sister.

The funeral home where Nevaeh’s wake was held is located across the street from Robb Elementary School where she was tragically gunned down last week with 18 other students and two teachers.

The young girl laid in her pink and silver casket at the Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home. Reuters/Veronica G. Cardenas

The Bravo family react as they stand in front of a cross with the name of their niece, Nevaeh Bravo on May 26, 2022. AP/Dario Lopez-Mills

The family named the young girl Nevaeh, which spells heaven backwards.

Local police have faced immense backlash for not immediately breaching the locked classrooms where the gunman was holed up amid the massacre.

“I wish there was more security, not only in this school but all schools… I just don’t know why they didn’t have these schools more secure,” Nevaeh’s dad told The Post on Wednesday.

Nevaeh’s funeral is scheduled to be held Thursday at the nearby at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.