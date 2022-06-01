ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian facing hate crime charges for stabbing man he thought ‘looked Russian’: DA Gonzalez

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A Ukrainian man was arraigned Wednesday on hate crime charges for allegedly slashing a compatriot in a Brooklyn bar brawl because he “looked Russian,” prosecutors said.

Oleg Sulyma, 31, is facing an attempted murder rap for allegedly attacking 36-year-old Andrii Meleshkov with a broken beer bottle on April 25 at Falada lounge in Sheepshead Bay after he demanded proof that the victim was Ukrainian.

Sulyma allegedly went up to the victim and two others at a table at 3:45 p.m. and declared “you look Russian,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a news release.

“I will show you what a real Ukrainian is,” he allegedly said, before smashing two beer bottles and stabbing Meleshkov in the neck and face with the shards, the release said.

Sulyma was arraigned in front of Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun on a 24-count indictment that included hate crime charges of attempted murder, assault and attempted assault, the DA stated.

“This defendant allegedly attempted to murder an innocent Ukrainian man who he believed to be Russian in a hateful and violent rage,” Gonzalez said in a statement.

Oleg Sulyma allegedly smashed two broken beer bottles on Andrii Meleshkov after questioning him for looking “Russian.”
Andrii Meleshkov suffered 17 stitches on his face following the attack.

“Brooklyn’s diversity makes our borough so vibrant, and hate-motivated violence will never be tolerated here,” he went on. “Prosecutors in our Hate Crimes Bureau will vigorously seek accountability in this case, and we will continue to work with our community and law enforcement partners to end the troubling uptick in bias-related incidents in our neighborhoods.”

Melshkov, who ended up with 17 stitches, told The Post in a previous interview that his mom was Russian and he was born and raised in Eastern Ukraine. His group was speaking Russian, which many Ukrainians speak as a first language, when Sulyma approached them.

“We switched to Ukrainian in order to calm him down, but it was getting him more and more agitated and he started asking us to translate words to prove that we’re Ukrainian,” Meleshkov told The Post.

Sulyma allegedly assaulted Meleshkov at the Falada lounge in Sheepshead Bay.
Google Maps
Meleshkov is a Eastern Ukraine native.
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez stated Meleshkov was a victim of “hateful and violent rage.”

Sulyma then told them to say the word “Palianytsia,” a type of Ukrainian bread that native Russian speakers have a hard time pronouncing, prosecutors alleged.

An attorney for the attacker said in court previously that his client was a victim, having been “pummeled” and beaten by the three friends in the bar brawl. Sulyma allegedly suffered a collapsed lung and other injuries, attorney Arthur Gershfeld said.

Gershfeld didn’t respond to an email from The Post on Wednesday.

Meleshkov was wounded in the face from beer bottle shards.

Sulyma is out on supervised release and due back in court Aug. 8, prosecutors said.

