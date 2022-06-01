ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC high schooler busted with loaded gun magazine in Brooklyn

By Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A Brooklyn high school student was busted with a loaded gun magazine in his backpack Wednesday morning, police said.

The 20-year-old senior was going through a scanner as he entered Erasmus High School in Flatbush when the magazine was detected, according to police.

The magazine was loaded with eight bullets, cops said. He was not carrying a gun.

The student was expected to receive a desk appearance ticket, police said. The charge was being determined.

GodFirst39
3d ago

20 year old senior? Summer school wasn't a option that boy should be in College or at work matter fact join the military.

