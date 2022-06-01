ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Pennsylvania theme park ride strands riders upside-down

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

June 1 (UPI) -- Passengers on a Pennsylvania amusement park ride were left suspended upside-down in the air due to a mid-ride malfunction.

Kennywood Park in West Mifflin confirmed the Aero 360 ride malfunctioned and left riders stranded upside-down for a short time.

"Maintenance staff responded, quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position, and safely evacuated the riders," Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls said in a statement provided to KDKA-TV.

Pauls said three riders visited the first aid center as a precaution before returning to the park.

The ride will remain closed while a review is conducted, Pauls said.

