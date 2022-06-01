TVA releasing water from some dams after areas receive 200% of normal rainfall in last week

Effective: 2022-06-02 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cocke; Hamblen; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Jefferson County in east Tennessee Northwestern Cocke County in east Tennessee Central Hamblen County in east Tennessee * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 322 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Pine, or near Jefferson City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Morristown, Jefferson City, White Pine, Baneberry, Bybee, Panther Creek State Park, Alpha and Lowland. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 420 and 424. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 17. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

