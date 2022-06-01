ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TVA releasing water from some dams after areas receive 200% of normal rainfall in last week

 3 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While many areas of Tennessee have seen hot weather, many other areas also saw a lot of rain. The Tennessee Valley Authority said the Tennessee River Valley received 200% of normal rainfall in the last week. They said some areas got more than 10 inches of rain, which...

Knoxville, TN
