Richland Councilmember to Resign

The city of Pendleton has received more than $2.5 million in grants, meeting the funding goals for the $3 million Bus Barn Facility project. In May, the city received notice from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) it was granted an award of $2,012,000 through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) program. The grant funds are set aside for the construction phase of the project and will allow the city to move into the construction design phase this year.

