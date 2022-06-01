ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Richland Councilmember to Resign

610KONA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Richland, WA) — After 12 years, Richland City Councilmember and former Mayor Pro Tem Phillip Lemley says he will resign from public service. The resignation is effective immediately. He took office as a Richland City Councilmember, position five, in...

www.610kona.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Unlicensed man in Richland ordered to stop practicing medicine

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington secretary of health ordered Sami Anwar to stop practicing medicine in the state and pay $1,000. The cease and desist is due to Anwar serving as chief operating officer at a medical center despite having no credentials. He is reported to have intervened in medical care.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Arkansas State
City
Richland, WA
Richland, WA
Government
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Celebrates Groundbreaking of Moorehouse Apartments

Hermiston city leaders joined representatives from Chrisman Development, Inc., Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS), and other local and state partners to break ground Thursday, June 2 on the Moorehouse Apartments on N.W. 11th St. and Madrona Ave. The 60-unit income-restricted apartments will be available for renters making up to...
HERMISTON, OR
610KONA

WA Governor Jay Inslee Visits Hanford Site to Meet with Leaders of Historic Cleanup

(Richland, WA) — It’s the largest nuclear cleanup effort in the country, and local leaders say it’s underfunded. Washington Governor Jay Inslee toured the Hanford Site alongside Washington State Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson, and Ecology Nuclear Waste Program Manager David Bowen Thursday. One primary objective was to get caught up on all the work being done so the administration can better advocate for federal funding.
RICHLAND, WA
wallawallawa.gov

City Central: Walla Walla news and insider tidbits for June

Get ready, Walla Walla: The unassuming driving range at our Veterans Memorial Golf Course will soon be filled with thousands of concertgoers as the Northwest's newest outdoor musical performance venue! The inaugural season at the Wine Country Amphitheater kicks off one week from today, when ZZ Top takes the temporary stage — the first of six shows scheduled for this summer. Visit WineCountryConcerts.com for complete details, including a diagram of the amphitheater layout and a map showing shuttle bus, pedestrian, and vehicle access routes.
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Richland Councilmember#Wa#The City Council
Yakima Herald Republic

Former Yakima Council candidate Garth McKinney deemed competent to stand trial

A former Yakima City Council candidate’s court cases are moving forward after he has been deemed mentally competent. While Garth Patrick McKinney has substance-abuse issues, post-traumatic stress disorder, unspecified depression and psychotic disorders, he does understand court proceedings and can assist his attorneys in his defense, a psychologist wrote in a report.
YAKIMA, WA
starvedrock.media

Nikki Torres resigns from Pasco City Council to focus on state Senate run

(The Center Square) – Some five months after taking office, Nikki Torres has resigned from the Pasco City Council. It's the latest development in a whirlwind political odyssey that saw Torres file on May 20 to run for the Washington State Senate seat in the newly redrawn 15th Legislative District, which was followed three days later by longtime current Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, announcing that he would be retiring.
PASCO, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

City of Pendleton Receives Full Funding for Bus Barn Facility

The city of Pendleton has received more than $2.5 million in grants, meeting the funding goals for the $3 million Bus Barn Facility project. In May, the city received notice from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) it was granted an award of $2,012,000 through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) program. The grant funds are set aside for the construction phase of the project and will allow the city to move into the construction design phase this year.
PENDLETON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nbcrightnow.com

Grand opening celebration planned for Vista Field

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Vista Field grand opening celebration is scheduled for Thursday, June 16 in honor of the completed infrastructure work that “sets the stage for transforming Vista Field into a regional town center.”. The celebration is hosted by the Port of Kennewick, City of Kennewick and...
KENNEWICK, WA
Grist

When the heat is unbearable but there’s nowhere to go

This story was originally published by High Country News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Late last June, farmers in Walla Walla, Washington, noticed something odd happening to their onions. Walla Walla, an oasis in the middle of the state’s high desert, is bursting with vineyards, wheat fields and acres of the city’s eponymous sweet onions. As temperatures climbed above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, then above 110 degrees, the oversized onions began to burn, pale blisters forming underneath their papery skins. When the temperature reached 116, the onions started cooking, their flesh dissolving into mush.
SEATTLE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Corbett urges redesignation for lower McKay Creek

PENDLETON – The National Weather Service predicts more rain is on its way, with the heaviest amounts falling Friday through Sunday. A half inch to an inch is forecast, with more in the mountains than in the lowlands. That could mean a return to flood conditions that the Pendleton...

Comments / 0

Community Policy