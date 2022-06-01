ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

LuLu Liquor Cakes celebrates their Grand Opening

By Eric Brazeal
WATE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Wednesday June 1st from 4pm through 7pm, LuLu Liquor Cakes on Broadway in Knoxville will host their grand opening with giveaways, drinks, and of course delicious cakes....

