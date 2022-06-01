LuLu Liquor Cakes celebrates their Grand Opening

Something new is coming to Gatlinburg and it will be the first of its kind in the United States. There's so much to see and do in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The heart of the Smoky Mountains is a fantastic tourist destination for families here in the Evansville area, and all over the country. One of the biggest hot spots in Gatlinburg is Anakeesta. For those who aren't familiar with this attraction, here's what their Facebook says they have to keep you entertained:

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO