Inmate charged with alleged 2021 car theft in Medford

Skateboarding Boy, 7, Hurt In St. Cloud Hit-And-Run
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run Friday where a 7-year-old boy was struck while skateboarding. The St. Cloud Police Department says the hit-and-run happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11 Street South, near Haws Park. The boy was riding south on 7th when he was hit by a car going west on 11th Street. The car did not stop after the collision and fled the area immediately. (credit: St. Cloud Police) Emergency crews brought the boy to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. Witnesses described the suspect car as a silver four-door sedan. Investigators say the car should have sustained front-end damage. Anyone with information on the crash in asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-255-1301.
winonaradio.com
Eau Claire Woman Accused of Stealing Over $27,000 from Winona Business
(KWNO)-An Eau Claire woman accused of stealing over $27,000 from a Winona business made her first appearance in Winona County Court this week. The criminal complaint alleges that 20-year-old Olivia L. Hanson took cash from the business’s registers numerous times between November 2021 and April of this year. The business’s loss prevention staff learned of the thefts in April and confirmed them through a review of surveillance footage and Cash Over and Short Exception Reports, according to the complaint.
KIMT
Olmsted County woman sentenced for stolen truck
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A stolen truck means probation for an Olmsted County woman. Laurissa Ann Bale, 36 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community service. Bale pleaded guilty in February to felony...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man pulled out of car at gunpoint; suspects still at large
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was pulled out of his vehicle at gunpoint in the 500 block of 4th Avenue SE. Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department said the 36-year-old victim owed money to an unnamed suspect, but had paid for the 2004 BMW X3 he was sitting in Thursday, June 2.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Two found dead in Medford
Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele has confirmed two people have died in a “suspicious incident” in Medford Friday night. The incident happened around 8:22 p.m. in the 200 block of 1st Street N.W. Thiele said two adults were found dead in the residence. No names have been released...
Dozens of shots heard in chaotic video of Minneapolis shooting
A 15-year-old was shot amid what police called a “chaotic scene” near the University of Minnesota campus Friday night. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a large crowd with fights breaking out at a residence on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast at around 11:20 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man sentenced to 15 Years for meth conspiracy
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to 180 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, from June 2019 through August 2019, Nicholas John Hanson, 38, was part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. As part of the conspiracy, Hanson coordinated and facilitated the delivery of methamphetamine on behalf of the conspiracy leader, John Willis Netherton, also known as “Big John,” and “Wicked One.”
4 People Charged With Northfield Area Murder Have Been Sentenced
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - The four people convicted of charges stemming from the murder of a Northfield area man last summer were sentenced yesterday and three of them are headed to prison. A news release issued by the Dakota County Attorney's Office says 30-year-old Nicholas Taylor was given the...
WDIO-TV
An argument turns violent leaving one man injured
MANKATO, Minn. - A Mankato man has been charged with felony assault after he allegedly threw a knife at another man during an argument in April. The Mankato Free Press reports 39-year-old Brent David Steinkopf was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony second-degree assault and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.
KIMT
Dealing cocaine sends Rochester man to prison
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dealing cocaine is sending a Rochester man to prison. Abdirahman Mohamed Sufi, 29, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with five drug-related felonies. Rochester police accused Sufi of selling a total of 16.82 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant. Court documents state the drug sales happened in August and September of 2019.
Victim in Waite Park car fire identified
A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
fox9.com
Shooting captured on video by U of M leaves teen with gunshot wound
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A pair of videos capture more than 30 seconds of near-continuous gunfire from a shootout that left a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg in an incident that occurred late Friday night by a troubled, rundown property near the University of Minnesota campus.
Four people sentenced in home invasion killing of Dakota County man
Four people have been sentenced over the killing of a man in his Dakota County home. The Dakota County Attorney’s Office announced that Nicholas Alan Taylor, 30, of St. Paul, Timothy Tuit, 36, of St. Paul, Ryann Elizabeth Smith, 23, of White Bear Lake and Stephanie Peabody, 26, of Welch were sentenced Thursday.
Man Found In Burning Vehicle In Waite Park Identified As Musa Sabriye
WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle early Monday outside of St. Cloud has been identified as Musa Sabriye. According to Waite Park police, officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of Country Road 6. There they found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” The body and vehicle were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable, police said. On Friday, police added that they do not yet know what caused Sabriye’s death, and it’s too early to know if a crime was committed. At a press conference,...
KIMT
Rochester man is final defendant sentenced for large meth operation in southern Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man is the ninth person sentenced for a drug ring that sold meth in southern Minnesota. Nicholas John Hanson, 38, has been ordered to spend 15 years in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. Hanson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in August 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Hanson is the final defendant to be sentenced for being part of a drug ring run by John Willis Netherton, also known as “Big John,” and “Wicked One.”
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in St. Croix County, 1 arrested
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Croix County and another is arrested. According to a media release by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report around 10:58 p.m. on June 1 of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of South Highway 35 and County Highway H in Somerset Township.
KIMT
Rochester driver in Wabasha County collision
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester driver is involved in a two-vehicle collision in Wabasha County. It happened around 11:46 am Friday at the intersection of State Highway 62 and County Road 81. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 79-year-old man from Rochester was driving east and a 50-year-old man from Ham Lake was northbound when they collided.
Crowd Closed in on Brooklyn Park Officers During High-Risk Stop
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police Officers in a Minneapolis suburb found themselves in a tense and dangerous situation on Monday. A statement issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says the officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they learned that two people "were in a car with a number of guns and the intention of shooting someone." After locating the vehicle, the officers performed a "high-risk traffic stop" and ended up having to use a Taser on the uncooperative driver before taking both occupants into custody.
KIMT
Victim and suspect identified in Rice County homicide
MORRISTOWN, Minn. - A death in Rice County is now being called a homicide. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 100 block of 2nd Street SE in Morristown around 12:41 am on Tuesday. Deputies say they arrived to find Cody Vernon Kolstad, 33, outside a home and saying a person was badly injured inside.
Charges: Driver hit pedestrian moments after causing scene at Taco Bell
A 59-year-old Brooklyn Center woman is accused of striking a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday afternoon, moments after causing a scene at a Taco Bell drive-thru. Prosecutors in Hennepin County charged Tammy Renae Olson with one count of criminal vehicular operation on Friday — authorities say the woman struck by Olson is not expected to survive.
