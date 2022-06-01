Inmate charged with alleged 2021 car theft in Medford

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run Friday where a 7-year-old boy was struck while skateboarding. The St. Cloud Police Department says the hit-and-run happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11 Street South, near Haws Park. The boy was riding south on 7th when he was hit by a car going west on 11th Street. The car did not stop after the collision and fled the area immediately. (credit: St. Cloud Police) Emergency crews brought the boy to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. Witnesses described the suspect car as a silver four-door sedan. Investigators say the car should have sustained front-end damage. Anyone with information on the crash in asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-255-1301.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO