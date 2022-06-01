ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate charged with alleged 2021 car theft in Medford

By Annie Harman
 3 days ago

A man currently incarcerated at the state prison in Faribault is facing new criminal charges in relation to a vehicle that was stolen from a Medford home in February 2021.

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

