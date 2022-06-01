ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red, White, and BOOM! returns in one month

By Cynthia Hill
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirty days from today, you’ll be seeing fireworks light up the sky once again in downtown Columbus.

The BOOM! Is back.

On July 1, the long-time 4 th of July celebration returns in person, the pandemic putting the event’s 40 th anniversary on hold for two years in a row.

“We never stopped planning the event,” said Shawn Verhoff, co-executive director of Red, White and BOOM! “We never stopped trying to do it in 2020. We never stopped trying in 2021. So the fact that we’re back in 2022, it’s just immense. It’s an immense accomplishment, right? We’re back. We’re here. We’re ready to light up the night sky again.”

Guns for teachers: Ohio Senate passes bill

Earl Burke, fireworks site manager for the event, said the finale will be a moment of reflection and joy.

“We have brought BOOM! Back in several areas,” he said. “It’s 40 years, so we have taken parts of every part of the BOOM! and put it all wrapped in 27 minutes of the show.”

Franklin University is sponsoring that finale and will provide a $1,000 scholarship to eligible Franklin University students .

The celebration will begin Friday, July 1, at 10 a.m. with events all day. The fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

“So it’s all the pizzazz,” Burke said. “We try to create so people come down here to see something new and make Columbus shine.”

VIP tickets are available for purchase for those wanting a closer view.

NBC4 is a longtime sponsor of the event and this year is no different. Our NBC4 anchors will be live at the event throughout the day.

