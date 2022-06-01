ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sears Fire Flares Up in Southern Sonoma County—Crews Quickly Halt Forward Progress

By Ayled Zazueta
mendofever.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 11:03 a.m. today, a vegetation fire near Sonoma County’s Sears Point ignited and grew to 15-acres in size before crews halted forward progress....

mendofever.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

One dead in crash located in Sonoma County

(BCN) — One person died in a solo car crash east of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the crash on Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Road and found that a Ford Focus had gone off the roadway and struck a […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Brush Fire on San Bruno Mountain Burns Nearly 30 Acres

A 29-acre brush fire that started burning Friday morning on San Bruno Mountain is currently 80% contained, according to Cal Fire. The fire began burning just after 6:45 a.m. near Tower Road on the west side of U.S. Highway 101. No structures have been damaged by the fire, but a video posted to Twitter by Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit showed parts of the mountain that have been blackened by the blaze.
SAN BRUNO, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Sheriff Advises Three Things to Prepare for Wildfires

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is reminding county residents of three things they can do to be ready for wildfires. First, is to know your evacuation zone for big incidents. Go to www.socoemergency.org/evac, look up your zone, write it down and place it somewhere handy. Second, pick up your free evacuation tag at any Sheriff’s Office station, Windsor Police Department, or Sonoma Police Department. Evacuation tags are for residents of unincorporated areas of the county, Windsor, and Sonoma. And third, if you have a locked gate, you should register your gate code with the Sonoma Sheriff’s office. This allows deputies to quickly access your property during an evacuation. Registration is quick and confidential. More information can be found at sonomasheriff.org.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sears#Cal Fire#Old Fire#Fire Lake#Flares#California Highway Patrol
sonomasun.com

A County agency is pro-annexation. What land might the City of Sonoma add?

By Larry Barnett — The County of Sonoma’s Local Agency Formation Commission, LAFCO for short, governs the designation of spheres of influence of Sonoma County cities. A sphere of influence determines what land is or is not available to be incorporated into a city, and can be extended municipal services such as water, sewer, and policing.
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

Mill Valley fire prompts shelter-in-place

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A structure fire was reported in the area of George Lane in Scott Valley on Wednesday evening, the Mill Valley Police Department said on Twitter. The now-contained fire prompted authorities to issue a shelter-in-place, which has now been lifted as of 8:35 p.m. Initially, police ordered evacuations for residents at […]
MILL VALLEY, CA
mendofever.com

Truck and Trailer Destroyed in Brooktrails Blaze

Yesterday, around 12:35 p.m., multiple fire agencies were dispatched to a vehicle fire in Brooktrails locating a pickup attached to a utility trailer on fire spewing flame and smudgy black smoke skyward. A nearby resident told us firefighters went into action and extinguished the blaze within fifteen minutes. The Brooktrails...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Float House project hopes to provide everyone access to Petaluma River

PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma is a place where literally the river runs through it, and it doesn't take long before the charm of the Petaluma river pulls you in. Getting on the water, however, is harder than you think. Greg Sabourin, Executive Director of Petaluma Small Craft Center, took us...
PETALUMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man suspected of prowling in Petaluma neighborhood arrested

PETALUMA – A Santa Rosa man suspected in multiple prowling incidents in a Petaluma neighborhood in the last two weeks has been arrested, police said.According to officers, the suspect is connected to at least four incidents on Webster Street. On the afternoon of May 18, a caller told police that the suspect walked into her backyard. Police said the suspect ran away after the caller slammed a door to get his attention.Two days later, officers were called to the same street after the suspect was discovered on the porch of a home next door to where the first incident took...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Man who died in Milpitas hang-gliding accident identified

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The person who was killed during a hang-gliding accident in Milpitas on Monday was identified on Friday as 58-year-old David Jacob, according to the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner. Jacob was a resident of Fremont. The accident involved Jacob and another woman who was taken to the hospital that day, […]
MILPITAS, CA
365traveler.com

15 BEST THINGS TO DO IN SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA

With its cultural heritage spotlighted by Peanuts and Charlie Brown, the famed author of the Call of the Wild novel, and the heartbeat of the iconic Sonoma Wine Country, Santa Rosa, California is a place at the crossroads of history and nature. The lush rolling hills aren’t only filled with...
SANTA ROSA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy