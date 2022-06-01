ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

World Heritage Festival Returns to Silver Spring Sunday

By Michael Hernández
mymcmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Heritage Festival returns to Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring on Sunday, June 5 from 1-7 p.m. The event is free and family friendly. Attendees can experience cultural performances, ethnic foods,...

mocoshow.com

Lapu Lapu in Kentlands to Hold Soft Opening This Sunday

Lapu Lapu at 216 Market St W. in Gaithersburg has announced that they will be holding a soft opening this Sunday, June 5, from 7am-3pm. The new restaurant is be taking over the 325 square foot storefront that was formerly home to Tex-Mex restaurant Peppers, located next to Vasili’s in the Kentlands. It will specialize in breakfast sandwiches and will have a few tables available for outdoor seating.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Taste of Wheaton Returns on June 12

The Taste of Wheaton will return after a two-year hiatus with a full day of food, music and activities for all ages from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at Marian Fryer Plaza in Downtown Wheaton. Kids rides and activities are free, with food and drinks available for purchase from local Wheaton restaurants. Marian Fryer Plaza is located at 2424 Reedie Plaza adjacent to the Wheaton Triangle Business District. Participating Wheaton restaurants in the Taste of Wheaton will include Frank’s Burger Place, Green Plate Catering, Hollywood East Café, IHOP, Los Cobanos, Methi Indian Restaurant, Nando’s Peri Peri, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Nut House Pizza and Terra Mare Restaurant.
WHEATON, MD
mocoshow.com

Garden Bros Circus in Gaithersburg Now Through June 12

The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will be at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds (501 Perry Pkwy, Gaithersburg) from June 2-12. Attractions at the show include, “Crazy Cossacks Riderz, Human Slingshot, Wheel of Death, Human Cannonball, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Showgirls Hanging from their Hair, Olympic Gymnasts, the Funniest Clowns, and Back Flipping Dogs as seen on America’s Got Talent.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Forest Estates Farmers Market in Silver Spring Returns Sunday, June 5

The Forest Estates Farmers Market at 10000 Woodland Dr. in Silver Spring returns this Sunday, June 5, after being closed the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The market runs from 10am-1pm. Additional details below per the market:. After two long pandemic years, the Forest Estates Farmers Market...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
City
Silver Spring, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Society
arlingtonmagazine.com

Enjoy the ‘High Life’ At These Rooftop Bars

The breeze. The view. The cocktails. Nothing quite beats a rooftop bar on a warm day, and Arlington has no shortage of spots to check out. Here are some of the area’s best:. Snag a view of the Courthouse skyline at this nearly 12-year-old haunt that doles out frosé, key lime crushes, Topo Chico hard seltzer and a dozen beers on draft. While you’re sipping, consider nibbling on an onion blossom, served with chipotle mayo, or carnitas tacos with shredded pork. // 2424 Wilson Blvd., Arlington (Courthouse)
baltimorestyle.com

Soul and Jazz Superstars at Capital Jazz Fest This Weekend

Baltimore’s first weekend in June begins with a regional tradition—the 29th annual Capital Jazz Fest in Columbia. Legendary soul and jazz artists from all over will grace the Merriweather Post Pavilion stage on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. To kick off the show, there will be an indie soul showcase from 8:30-10 p.m. at Maryland Live! Casino on Friday, June 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Sandy Spring Slave Museum Hosts Juneteenth Exhibit

The Sandy Spring Slave Museum will host a Juneteenth exhibit that will be open to the public on Saturday, June 4th from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The exhibit was inspired by museum board member Reynaldo Smith whose family members were freed in Texas by General Order No. 3 which informed residents in Texas that all slaves were free even though it came two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Mexicue to Open its First MoCo Location on June 7

Last July we let you know that New York based Mexicue, which has a nearby location at 1720 14th St NW in DC, would be coming to 4733 Elm St. in Bethesda, the former site of Gusto Farm to Street. The Mexican restaurant has announced via social media that it will one opening on Tuesday, June 7th. The menu features tacos, bowls, shareable platters, margaritas and weekend brunch.
BETHESDA, MD
downtownfrederick.org

Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 for June 3-5

Things are heating up in Frederick this week, and we’ve got loads of fun activities for everyone, including our June First Saturday featuring tons of chalk art all over downtown. Here are our Top 5 picks for the weekend that you won’t want to miss!. Thai Water Festival.
FREDERICK, MD
hyattsvillewire.com

Brentwood and North Brentwood Unveil Plans for Segregation-Era Memorial

A project to turn a segregation-era barrier between Brentwood and North Brentwood into a historic park is moving ahead after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Built in 1957, the metal barrier on Windom Road long separated the white community of Brentwood from the black community of North Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, MD
downtownfrederick.org

Frederick Festival of the Arts @ Carroll Creek Park

Carroll Creek Park will once more transform into an art and craft lover’s paradise during the 28th Annual Frederick Festival of the Arts with Craft Marketplace. The free, outdoor event takes place June 11th – 12th from 10 am to 5 pm both days. The celebrated annual event features local and visiting fine artists and craft artisans in a prestigious showcase encompassing fine jewelry, exquisite works of art, and hand-crafted apparel and décor.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Westfield Mall gets a Jolly Yolly Kids, Butter Me Up

Westfield Montgomery Mall in Maryland’s Montgomery County has a couple of unique new tenants. They are indoor children’s playground Jolly Yolly Kids and Butter Me Up. The mall location will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the D.C. pop-up Butter Me Up, which claims to have sold more than 100,000 breakfast sandwiches in its first two years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Jolly Yolly Kids is Coming to Montgomery Mall

Jolly Yolly Kids is coming to Westfield Montgomery Mall, according to report by WTOP. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio. Per Jolly Yolly:. “Jolly Yolly Kids is an indoor play and learning center for children aged 13 and under....
BETHESDA, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Commission for Women Celebrates 50 Years Sunday

The Montgomery County Commission for Women holds its 50th anniversary celebration June 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wheaton Regional Park. The free event includes music, fun and games. Food will be available for purchase. The commission was established in 1972 and is tasked with advising county and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
storereporter.com

Wegmans update, new development on Rockville Pike, HomeSense sets a date

Finally we’re seeing some real progress at Rockville’s Twinbrook Quarter commercial/residential development, future home of the much-anticipated Wegmans grocery store. Cranes have been out in full force on this stretch of Rockville Pike, where the wrecking ball soon will demolish empty buildings that once belonged to Pizza CS, Fuddruckers, Toosso, the Salvation Army Family Store and the Sheffield/Danker furniture warehouse. Sadly though, we’re still a long way off from welcoming Wegmans to Rockville — so long, in fact, that the grocery chain won’t even speculate about a potential opening date. As things stand now, a Wegmans spokesman tells us this store probably won’t even get started on construction until 2024.
hotelnewsresource.com

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC Hotel Opens

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC is now open in the nation’s capital, bringing stunning design and unforgettable experiences to Pennsylvania Avenue. Inspired by the legacy of the Old Post Office, which embodies a grand vision and limitless potential - and guided by Waldorf Astoria’s iconic history - Waldorf Astoria Washington DC is the new home for Washington D.C.’s most consequential events, groundbreaking meetings, and unforgettable experiences.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Chef José Andrés Will Receive Service to America Leadership Award

Chef, humanitarian and Bethesda resident José Andrés will receive the Service to America Leadership Award presented by The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF). The award “honors an individual’s commitment to advocacy and public service,” according to a release from NABLF, and is the organization’s highest individual...
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Gordon Ramsay to open 'bottomless' pizza restaurant in DC

WASHINGTON - World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing a new restaurant to D.C. that is a dream come true for pizza lovers. The restaurant, which will be called Street Pizza, is expected to open in D.C. sometime during the winter of 2022. It will be located at 501 7th Street Northwest, in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, and will be a short walk away from Capital One Arena and Chinatown.
WASHINGTON, DC
thedcpost.com

Best Perfume Shops in Washington DC: Top Three Spots

Fragrances are a great way to feel freshened up and spice up our every day life. And it is not as hard as you think to find a good perfumery in town. These are the best perfume shops in Washington DC. Jo Malone London. Address: 996 I St NW Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC

