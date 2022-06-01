ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, WA

WSDOT: Emergency bridge construction slowing I-5 North traffic

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — By early Wednesday afternoon, traffic was backed for several miles starting just north of the I-5 / I-205 interchange.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warned drivers to expect the delays for those traveling northbound on I-5, through Woodland Wednesday.

The repairs to the North Fork Bridge have been completed, and WSDOT announced that all northbound I-5 lanes were re-opened in Woodland just before 3 p.m.

