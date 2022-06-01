ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NYSCCB approves regulations for adult-use cannabis

By Bridget Whelan
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBwL2_0fxN5O4S00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Cannabis Control Board approves regulations for adult-use cannabis packaging, labeling, marketing, advertising, and laboratory testing. The Board also approves an additional 16 Adult-use Conditional Cultivator Licenses, raising the number of New York farms approved to grow adult-use cannabis to 162.

The regulations are designed to help protect public health and reduce waste, according to the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). They include requirements for child-resistant packaging and labeling that identifies products as containing cannabis with THC, limiting marketing to adult-only audiences, and the rules for establishing testing procedures to ensure products are safe for consumption. They were proposed to the Board by the OCM on Tuesday.

The Board also approved 16 Adult-use Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses, increasing the total approved to 162. The awarding of the licenses demonstrates the advancement of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative , which is the first-in-the-nation initiative that positions New York farmers and individuals with prior cannabis-related offenses to comprise an early adult-use cannabis supply chain.

Fuccillo sells two Schenectady auto dealerships

The now 162 approved licenses are from a pool of more than 200 applications submitted to the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) following the March 15 opening of the online application process. The OCM will continue to review applications on a rolling basis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

New York State proposes cannabis regulations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State licensed dispensaries selling recreational cannabis are expected to open by the end of the year in New York. And the Office of Cannabis Management is busy coming up with how it will be regulated. While these regulations are just proposals at this point, they give...
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

It’s the Law! Did You Know These Ten Bizarre New York State Laws?

We all know the most common laws in the land: buckle up, don't text while driving, don't shoot your neighbors. You know, the more well-known laws in the books. The laws that don't get nearly as much attention, but according to a MoneyInc. article on bizarre laws in New York, are still technically enforceable in the Empire State. Laws prohibiting stray laundry, the sale of certain type of animal hair, and even the location of your child's puppet show.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packaging And Labeling#Nysccb#Ocm#Fuccillo
wesb.com

NY State Passes Cryptocurrency Moratorium

The New York Legislature has voted to put restrictions on cryptocurrency “mining.”. Early Friday morning, the State Senate passed a bill which would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for the proof of work calculations used by bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies to “mine” new “coins.”
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Landmark bill to limit cryptomining passes NY Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A milestone environmental measure designed to tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining operations burning fossil fuels in New York has passed the state Legislature. The closely watched bill approved early Friday by the state Senate would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil […]
ECONOMY
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Drivers License Change! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?

Remember how excited you were when you got your New York State license then you saw your photo and the excitement immediately went away. Our state drivers license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
chronicle-express.com

New York's gas tax holiday now in effect. How it works

Yates County only collecting 4% on the first $2 per gallon. New York’s gas tax holiday went into effect June 1, as gas prices hovered at record highs across the U.S. following Memorial Day weekend. The gas tax holiday was proposed in New York earlier this year, when inflation...
YATES COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania announces expanded food assistance eligibility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, have been raised from 150% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Empire State Weekly: Legislative session

This week on Empire State Weekly we’re reviewing the end of the 2022 legislative session. Lawmakers burned the midnight oil in a mad dash to pass remaining bills and packages before they recess for the remainder of the year.
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

Who Can Own A BB Gun In New York?

Recently, there was a lock down at a Buffalo school that has parents upset about timing and communication and others concerned about BB gun laws in New York State. Police responded to Olmstead School 156 Tuesday after getting a report of a student with a gun and the weapon, a BB gun, was later found in a bathroom. The school was put on lockdown during the incident, but it was later lifted, and classes resumed.
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

Ticket guaranteeing $1K a week for life sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — One lucky winner will receive $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after a winning lottery ticket was sold on June 2. According to the New York Lottery, one second-prize ticket was sold for the Cash 4 Life drawing on June 2. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for life and was sold at AA Expressmart located at 230 West Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon.
LOTTERY
Romesentinel.com

Hochul announces 22 large-scale solar projects across state

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced awards for 22 large-scale solar and energy storage projects that will deliver enough clean, affordable energy to power over 620,000 New York homes for at least 20 years, according to an announcement from her office. Among the projects announced were the Newport...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy