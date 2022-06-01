ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockin' new girl-powered food and music fest stars Houston's top chefs

By Eric Sandler
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Houston-based nonprofit will hold a fundraiser featuring some of the state's top culinary and musical talent. I'll Have What She's Having's Rock & Roll Picnic takes place at the Continental Club in Midtown this Sunday, June 5. Intended to be an annual event, the Rock & Roll Picnic...

Four can’t miss Third Ward food trucks to try this summer ￼

HOUSTON, TX– May 31, 2022: Food Trucks have become a staple of outdoor dining and some of Houston’s most enticing flavors are now being created by chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs in their small, mobile kitchens on wheels. On Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, there are four...
Parade

Top Chef Houston's Damarr Brown Reacts to His Fan Favorite Popularity

Top Chef is back in the kitchen! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom interviews the latest chef told to pack their knives and leave Houston. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. So it helps to have a cool demeanor, much like Damarr Brown. The Chicago chef admittedly felt out of his element at certain points in Top Chef. But through a supreme display of skill and a calm demeanor, he proved his pedigree against his well-regarded competition. In particular, his baking earned him high remarks, most notably Tom Colicchio remarking he made the best carrot cake he ever had. Unfortunately for Damarrr, it seems the heat of Tucson proved to overwhelm even the coolest of heads. In the last meal before the finale, his broken beans simultaneously broke his chances of making it further. But as a consolation, he currently is only one of two contestants in the running for this season’s Fan Favorite prize.
CultureMap Houston

Where to Shop in Houston right now: 12 must-hit spots for June

June is a busy month, with lots to celebrate and commemorate: graduation; Father’s Day; Juneteenth; Pride; and the official day of summer, June 21. Also, with school officially out for summer, many new grads are enjoying their last summer before college or entering the workforce. This month is a perfect time to toast the class of 2022 with gifts that capture life’s precious moments — and also, shop unique gifts for Dear Ol' Dad.
2022 Summer nail trends

HOUSTON — 5 SUMMER NAIL TRENDS:. Gloss was founded on a basis that getting your manicure/pedicures should be an exceptional and luxurious experience. They pride themselves in the quality of their work, customer service and always prioritizing our health and safety. Plus, they stand out by always having the latest nail trends and providing a trendy and modern atmosphere. Gloss Nail Bar test and use the best products on the market to ensure that your services last no matter what the occasion is. Their mission is to always raise the bar of what a nail salon should be!
Chic crowd stylishly steps out for $345,000 fundraiser at Houston Polo Club

What: Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefiting Bo’s Place. The scoop: More than 360 fashionable Houstonians showed off their hottest looks at the Houston Polo Club for the annual Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefiting Bo’s Place. The event, which toasted Kentucky Derby season, raised more than $345,000 for Bo’s Place, a nonprofit bereavement center that offers grief support services for children, families, and adults at no cost.
Maryland Daily Record

Carl Crawford Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Carl is an American former professional baseball player. He had played in lots of baseball matches in different leagues also. He is a left-handed person who bats and ball with his left hand. He is known for his last nine years in the ray, which he was considered as one of the best baserunners in baseball. He had a lead in the American League four times and made the team win every single match, but unfortunately, some were lost.
ABOUT

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://houston.culturemap.com/

