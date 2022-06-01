Rockin' new girl-powered food and music fest stars Houston's top chefs

Top Chef is back in the kitchen! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom interviews the latest chef told to pack their knives and leave Houston. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. So it helps to have a cool demeanor, much like Damarr Brown. The Chicago chef admittedly felt out of his element at certain points in Top Chef. But through a supreme display of skill and a calm demeanor, he proved his pedigree against his well-regarded competition. In particular, his baking earned him high remarks, most notably Tom Colicchio remarking he made the best carrot cake he ever had. Unfortunately for Damarrr, it seems the heat of Tucson proved to overwhelm even the coolest of heads. In the last meal before the finale, his broken beans simultaneously broke his chances of making it further. But as a consolation, he currently is only one of two contestants in the running for this season’s Fan Favorite prize.

