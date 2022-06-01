ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Jason Vosler batting ninth on Wednesday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco Giants infielder Jason Vosler is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada sent to Giants' bench on Friday night

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not starting in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Estrada will take a seat after Donovan Walton and Brandon Crawford were announced as Friday's starting middle infielders. According to Baseball Savant on 146 batted balls this season, Estrada has produced a 2.1% barrel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Javier Baez on Tigers' bench again Thursday

Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Baez is reportedly on the bench for a second straight game as part of a "planned mental break." The 29-year-old is hitting .197 on the year and he owns a career-worst .542 OPS. Harold Castro is starting at shortstop again on Thursday afternoon in place of Baez.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Evan Longoria hitting sixth for Giants on Friday

San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria is starting in Friday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Longoria will operate third base after Jason Vosler was left on the bench against right-hander Elieser Hernandez. numberFire's models project Longoria to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' Brandon Crawford scratched Thursday, Thairo Estrada added

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford has been scratched from Thursday's lineup versus the Miami Marlins due to a non-COVID illness. Crawford was initially in the lineup to bat fifth and play shortstop. Thairo Estrada has been added to the lineup in place of Crawford to start on second base and bat sixth. Donovan Walton is now at shortstop and Luis Gonzalez is in the five-hole.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia on Braves' bench Friday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Colorado Rockies. Ronald Acuna is shifting out to right field while Marcell Ozuna takes over as the designated hitter. Adam Duvall is back in the lineup to play left field and hit eighth.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

William Contreras out of Atlanta's Thursday lineup against Rockies

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Contreras will rest after Travis d'Arnaud was announced as Thursday's starting catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 44 batted balls this season, Contreras has produced a 18.2% barrel rate and a .418 expected...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter leading off Thursday for Yankees in Game 1

New York Yankees designated hitter Matt Carpenter is batting leadoff against right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Carpenter didn't hit any higher than fifth in his first four turns in the Yankees' lineup, but he's on leadoff duty for the first leg of Thursday's twin bill. DJ LeMahieu is hitting fifth after leading off the past three games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Evan Longoria
Person
Aaron Nola
numberfire.com

Odubel Herrera held out of Phillies' lineup Friday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels. Mickey Moniak is replacing Herrera in center field and hitting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, Silseth has the second-worst strikeout rate this season (16.4%) out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals' lineup Friday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's game against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Pujols started Thursday's series opener and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a whiff. Nolan Gorman, who missed the last three games with a back injury, is replacing Pujols at DH and hitting second.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina catching for St. Louis on Thursday night

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will start behind the plate after the Cardinals sent Andrew Knizner to bench on Thursday night. In a matchup against right-hander Keegan Thompson, our models project Molina to score 8.4 FanDuel points at...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Angels starting Tyler Wade at shortstop on Friday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Tyler Wade is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wade will take over the shortstop position after Andrew Velazquez was given a break on the road. numberFire's models project Wade to score 9.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Mike Zunino starting for Rays on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Zunino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. Our models project Zunino for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks starting Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop on Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is batting in Friday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Perdomo will operate the shortstop position after Jake Hager was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander JT Brubaker, our models project Perdomo to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Alex Bregman kept on Astros' bench Friday

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Bregman will rest on Friday night after Aledmys Diaz was shifted to third and Yulieski Gurriel was picked as Houston's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 145 batted balls this season, Bregman...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa anticipating more downfield passing in 2022-23 season

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is anticipating more success on downfield passes during the 2022-23 season. Tagovailoa responded to questions about his ability to push the ball down the field on Thursday, starting "For me, it’s just, zone that out. I mean, we come out to practice, everyone else … Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors, whatever you want to call them, they’re not out here practicing with us, working hard. So I don’t know if you guys recorded that last one to Tyreek, I don’t know about you, but that looked like money." In an interview with Muscle & Fitness magazine, Tua was asked about the team's lack of downfield attempts last season. He responded "I wasn’t really able to push the ball down the field last year because we didn’t have plays specifically to push the ball down the field. A lot of plays that were called last year were meant for one person. Either this person is open, or the play might be dead." Following the offseason acquisitions of head coach Mike McDaniel and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, it's safe to say there should be plenty of downfield passes in Miami's future.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the New York Mets. Barnes will start behind the plate after Will Smith was kept on the bench in California. In a matchup against left-hander David Peterson, our models project Barnes to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ozzie Albies out of Atlanta lineup Friday

Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie Albies is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Colorado Rockies. The Braves appear to be giving Albies a routine breather. Orlando Arcia is replacing Albies on second base and batting seventh. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Braves...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Christian Yelich not in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Yelich is being replaced in left field by Andrew McCutchen versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. In 219 plate appearances this season, Yelich has a .226 batting average with a .693 OPS, 5 home...
MILWAUKEE, WI

