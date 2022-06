Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Baez is reportedly on the bench for a second straight game as part of a "planned mental break." The 29-year-old is hitting .197 on the year and he owns a career-worst .542 OPS. Harold Castro is starting at shortstop again on Thursday afternoon in place of Baez.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO