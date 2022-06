Chris Jericho has seemingly weighed in on MJF's situation. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF addressed his issues with AEW and Tony Khan in a promo. MJF's biggest point of contention was how ex-WWE wrestlers are paid more despite him carrying the company on his back and being a ratings draw. At the end of his promo, he begged Khan to fire him before calling him a "fucking mark," which was bleeped out. The screen went black, going into commercial, and the segment was not mentioned again.

