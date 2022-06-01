ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

What Sleeping on Avocado's Organic Mattress Really Feels Like

By Krista Jones
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've all heard the scary statistics about the amount of harmful chemicals that sit within our homes and that are in the products we use daily. That's why more and more home brands are committing to creating clean and organic products. You can now buy everything from purifying fans for fresh...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Should You Wash Brand New Sheets Before You Sleep in Them?

After you grab a new set of sheets from the store, there's only one major thing left to do: Make your bed. There's a catch, though. Even though your brand-new bedding has never been used, you may want to think twice before smoothing them across your mattress; doing so could impact your health. Here, experts explain why washing your new sheets before you sleep on them is always the right call.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Ever Wish Your Laundry Detergent Smelled Like Your Favorite Perfume? Now It Can

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I remember the first time I fell in love like it was yesterday. It happened on an August afternoon when I was 10 years old, browsing the perfume selection at my local Macy’s with my mom. That’s when I laid eyes on a sparkly, light pink bottle: Clinique’s Happy Heart. It was the first time I ever fell head over heels for a fragrance, and my obsession hasn’t died down one bit since. From perfume and linen sprays to candles and diffusers, fragrance has become a defining part of who I am. So naturally, I love following fragrance news, which in recent years has been pretty exciting. From unexpected candle collaborations to body care collections designed to mimic the authentic scents of baked goods, it’s an exciting time in the fragrance world. My latest obsession? Dedcool’s Dedtergent.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Products#Mattress Firm#Chemicals#Avocado Mattress
InsideHook

Why You Should Probably Never Use a Kitchen Sponge Again

Microbiologists confirmed a few years ago that the kitchen sink is the dirtiest place in the house — dirtier, even, than the seat of your toilet. When scrubbing it free of all sorts of bacteria (salmonella, E. coli, yeast, fecal matter, other nasty nonsense), you’re best served mixing a bleach solution with water and using one of those durable, nylon-bristle scrub brushes. What you almost certainly shouldn’t use is an old-fashioned kitchen sponge.
HEALTH
yankodesign.com

Plastplan uses recycled plastic materials, transforms them into useful everyday objects

The Plastplan is a design studio that focuses on using recycled materials that are mainly plastic. The company has developed machines that can be used for recycling. The design studio based in Iceland aims to help make a sustainable planet by resolving society’s excessive use of plastic. It may not achieve the ultimate solution but every little effort matters when it comes to the planet’s future. With the idea that recycled plastic has potential, Plasplan combines the concepts of product designers Björn Steinar and Brynjólfur. With the latter’s background in mechanical engineering and computer science, the pair can work on a collection of household goods and furniture items made solely made from recycled plastic.
ENVIRONMENT
Travel + Leisure

These Stylish 2-in-1 Backpacks Magically Convert Into Tote Bags — and They're All Under $50

Any traveler will tell you that there's nothing better than a multipurpose product.. Not only will they help make traveling easier, but they'll also save you space in your suitcase. One of our favorite multifunctional travel essentials has to be convertible backpacks. These handy 2-in-1 bags easily transform into stylish totes — allowing you to style the bag in different ways depending on the occasion.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
POPSUGAR

Meghan Markle's Milk-Bath Manicure Perfectly Fits Royal Protocol

It's official: milk-bath nails fit royal protocol. Meghan Markle tried the pretty manicure trend while appearing at the thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3 during Queen Elizabeth's multiday Platinum Jubilee celebration. The soft-pink nail polish nicely complemented the Duchess of Sussex's beige Dior coat dress and was on display as she held Prince Harry's hand while entering the church.
BEAUTY & FASHION
dogstodays.com

How Often Should You Wash Your Dog?

Washing dogs makes them clean, attractive, and free from many pests. Every dog owner wants a more sterile dog that how often should you wash your dog? This depends on how often you would love to see your dog passed to keep them tidy and prevent unpleasant body odor. Some...
PETS
POPSUGAR

I Tried Drunk Elephant's New Silkamino Leave-In Milk, and My Hair Is Silk-Pillowcase Soft

We've all had those days where your hair doesn't listen to you. It just does the exact opposite of what you want. I realized that using the right leave-in conditioner can significantly help how my hair cooperates when going from wet to dry. Just like how a hydrated complexion or a proper primer can make all the difference in a flawless makeup application, a good leave-in conditioner preps your hair for your styling needs, whether it's a '90s blowout or effortless beachy waves. It can truly make or break how your hair looks and feels and even impacts how easy it is to style and manage. Drunk Elephant is coming out with a new leave-in conditioner that is supposed to deeply hydrate, strengthen, and smooth out your hair while maintaining movement and volume.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

What Is Energy Healing, Anyway? Experts Explain

If you're clued in to the ever-changing world of wellness, you might have noticed energy healing steadily gaining popularity. Maybe you've seen the clip of Julianne Hough receiving a treatment, listened to your sister-in-law rave about Reiki, or heard about your coworker's extensive collection of crystals. No matter what sparked your interest, there's a chance you're still wondering what energy healing is.
FITNESS
POPSUGAR

This $8 Hair Treatment Gives Me That "Expensive Brunette" Shine

Not Your Mother's Smooth Moves High Shine Lamellar Water Rinse uses lamellar technology to increase shine and reduce frizz. The hair treatment claims to be a fast and easy-to-use rinse-out formula. Our editor tested the product on her frizz-prone, wavy hair and was impressed with the results. With the "liquid...
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

How Your North Node Determines Your Fate in Astrology

While your birth chart can give you insight into your traits and motivations and your house placements can reveal your communication style, there's so much more working together to form your astrological profile. One of these components is known as a North Node, and it can unveil your destiny. Unlike the planets in your birth chart that represent your quirks or habits, your North Node is a point in your chart that indicates your life's purpose.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Sustainable products designed to help you fulfill your green living goals

Our unhealthy practices and way of living are truly harmful to the environment and have been slowly leading to its deterioration. And the world has been changing (for the worse) because of this. Hence, it is extremely important to live sustainably and consciously and to take care of the environment. Integrating sustainability into our day-to-day lives has become crucial! And we can do this in various ways. Designers and creators are coming up with sustainable alternatives for almost everything! Every product that is necessary and utilized by us in our everyday routine has an eco-friendly alternative to it. Replacing our usual mass-produced designs with these greener options will make a huge difference to the environment and Mother Earth! From a fish leather derived from salmon skins to sustainable eco plates – we’ve curated a whole collection of sustainable product designs to help you go green!
BICYCLES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy