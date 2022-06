Dauphin County, PA — Michael Acri was waiting his turn to shoot trap in February when he went into sudden cardiac arrest – and died. “I’m standing there with my shotgun broke open on my toe and the next thing I know, the ground came up and hit me in the face,” Acri told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “That’s the last thing I remember till waking up in an ambulance.”

