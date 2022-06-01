ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ground broken for Granite City turf field

GRANITE CITY — Ground was broken Wednesday on a multi-purpose turf field at Granite City High School's Kevin Greene Field. Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann, GCHS Principal Daren DePew, GCHS Athletic Director...

The Telegraph

After total collapse brings loss, Alton Legion must 'forget about it and go on'

BETHALTO -- At the end of the night in what would amount to be a meltdown of epic proportions, Alton Post 126 Senior Legion baseball was left in stunned silence. With initial thoughts of what was amounting to be perhaps a five-inning, 10-run rule win against Elsberry (Mo.) Post 226, turned into a shocking 11-9 defeat for Alton in its season opener at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Friday night.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Bunker Hill to host state clay shooting tourney Saturday

BUNKER HILL - The Illinois State High School Clay Target League's state tournament will take place Saturday featuring more than 734 athletes from 50 teams.  The Trap Shooting State Tournament will be held at the Brittany Shooting Park, 11374 Prairie Dell Road, in Bunker Hill. View the digital program at https://bit.ly/2022ILTP . The league's priorities are safety, fun and marksmanship - in that order, said the league's Drew Tri , marketing specialist for USA High School Clay Target League, based in Eagan, Minnesota. The league is the safest sport in school, Tri said, with not one reported injury since the inception of the league in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.
BUNKER HILL, IL
advantagenews.com

Gov. Pritzker kicks-off NASCAR race weekend in Madison

Governor J.B. Pritzker made an appearance at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison on Friday to kick-off a weekend of events leading up to Sunday’s first-ever NASCAR Cup race at the track. Pritzker acknowledged the the “Enjoy Illinois 300” is a sellout. He also talked about other...
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

Hawkins honored at Iowa

IOWA CITY — Jordan Hawkins of East Alton is one of 111 University of Iowa student-athletes named to the 2022 spring academic all-Big Ten team. Hawkins a member of Iowa's men's track and field team who is a junior majoring in health and human physiology.
EAST ALTON, IL
KICK AM 1530

A Website claims they found the Best Donuts in all of Missouri

Yelp has ranked the Top 100 Best Donut Shops in the US, and there is one shop in Missouri that makes the top 25 of this list and their donuts sound absolutely delicious!. Donuts are just the best, especially when you get them from a donut shop that lives, breaths, and sleeps donuts, and according to a ranking released by Yelp if you want the best donuts in Missouri you have to go to St. Louis to a place called Pharaoh's Donuts.
MISSOURI STATE
The Telegraph

Cranes tackle Ardent task

John Badman|The Telegraph After several hours of work Friday, and the help of two giant cranes, workers from Ardent Mills in Alton removed the large elbow pipe from a dust filtration system on the Mississippi River side of the mill. Budrovich Crane in St. Louis used two German made cranes, one to lift workers in a bucket and the other to secure and lower the pipe. Workers at the mill said the pipe needed repairs as part of the facility's regular maintenance. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
Country Days in Farmington is Underway

(Farmington) Country Days in Farmington is now underway. The fun runs through Sunday afternoon throughout the downtown area. Dena Branstetter with Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan says make sure to bring the kids for some good times this weekend. Steve Sloup is the C.E.O. at Ozarks Federal. He says Farmington...
FARMINGTON, MO
The Telegraph

Epic Food Month kicks off with pizza week Monday

ALTON - The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau kicks off its Epic Food Month Monday, June 6 with Epic Pizza Week. From June 6 through July 1, the tourism bureau is promoting four weeks of great grub throughout the Riverbend. Participating restaurant in Alton are Bluff City Grill, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Johnson's Corner Restaurant, Alton Sports Tap, Decaro's, Mac's Downtown and Town Club of Alton, Inc. For a full restaurant list, visit https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/epic-food-month/.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

Route 66 festival in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Summertime is all about making plans for some fun, right? You can get your kicks next Saturday in Edwardsville with the Route 66 Festival. Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy and Economic Community Development Director James Arnold shared details of the event happening in City Park. Click here to learn more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

County may lower costs for food truck licenses

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County may consider lowering its food truck permit fees. The Health Department Committee voted Friday 4-1 to reduce the fee from $375 to $175. Currently there are 18 licensed "mobile establishments" in the county, according to Madison County Director of Public Health Toni Corona. The health department charges fees for food permit licenses based on three categories of food establishments, she said.
ALTON, IL
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns buy Hillermann Nursery, Schulte’s Bakery

The Hoffmann Family of Companies is in the process of finalizing deals to purchase two Washington institutions. The corporation plans to add Hillermann Nursery & Florist to the Hoffman Family of Companies on June 1 and Schulte’s Bakery soon after, according to Don Simon, the Hoffmann CEO of the Missouri operations.
WASHINGTON, MO
The Telegraph

Epic Food Month kicks off June 6

ALTON - Make sure to leave room for seconds, because the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau kicks off its Epic Food Month events next week. From June 6 through July 1, the tourism bureau is promoting four weeks of great grub throughout the Riverbend. Launching the campaign is Epic Pizza Week June 6-10. That will be followed by Epic Wing Week June 13-17, Epic Burger Week June 20-24 and Epic Ice Cream Week June 27-July 1.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City gets grant

GRANITE CITY — A preservation project in Granite City is among grant recipients announced by Landmarks Illinois. The group has awarded $24,500 in matching grant funds to eight preservation projects across the state through the Preservation Heritage Fund, the Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois and the Timuel D. Black Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side grant programs. The grant recipients are located in Chicago, Granite City, Naperville, New Holland and Winnebago.
GRANITE CITY, IL
