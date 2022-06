POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Nursing is a high demand field and Pearl River Community College is doing its part to help meet the needs of local communities. The college is expanding offerings for more students to complete an Associate Degree of Nursing (ADN) on both the Forrest County and Poplarville campuses. The Practical Nursing (LPN) program has also been expanded by 30 students.

