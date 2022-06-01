Cubs pull off a first for 2022 in comeback win vs Brewers

CHICAGO – Rallying for victories hasn’t been very common for a team that’s struggled to get their footing in the first two months of the 2022 season, but they finally got one over a single run on Tuesday night.

A major blast from Patrick Wisdom helped them pull off that achievement.

The third baseman’s homer in the eighth inning helped the Cubs to an 8-7 victory over the Brewers, marking the first time the Cubs have won a game in which they trailed by two or more runs this season. They had been 0-23 in contests where they faced a similar deficit, per the Marquee Sports Network.

After the Brewers got it even in the seventh, Wisdom put the Cubs ahead to stay with his long blast to left that reached Waveland Avenue.

His 11th homer of the year was enough for the Cubs to pull off the multi-run comeback win for the first time in 2022. It also snaps the team’s three-game losing streak as they improved to 20-29 on the season.

Former Cubs catcher Victor Caratini looked to sink his former team’s hopes for a win with a three-run homer in the sixth, but the hosts had an answer in the bottom half.

PJ Higgins’ second-career homer, a two-run shot, got the Cubs within one before Willson Contreras and Frank Schwindel run-scoring doubles to put the Cubs ahead.

Rowdy Tellez got it right back for Milwaukee with his RBI single in the seventh as the Brewers looked primed to capture a third-straight win in the series. But Wisdom’s homer and a perfect ninth inning by David Robertson gave the Cubs their best comeback win of the season.

