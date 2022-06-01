Listen: Taber Fast, Lane Fuller break down Olympia's WIAA 4A state baseball title run on KJR radio in Seattle

Olympia senior catcher Lane Fuller still has the ball he caught to tag the tying run before home plate to clinch Olympia the Class 4A state championship on Saturday in Pasco.

Him and Fast, a senior pitcher headed to Texas Tech, said the ball appeared to move in slow motion after the throw. The Bears' 7-6 win over Puyallup clinched the school its first state baseball championship in its 115-year history.

Both appeared on the Jim & Puck Show on KRJ Radio in Seattle Tuesday to discuss the run. Hosts Jim Puckett and Jim Moore asked the teammates about the memorable final play, the team and the season.

The interview starts around the 23:10 mark:

