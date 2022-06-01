ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Board approves new bell times for some Savannah-Chatham schools

By Molly Curley
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education approved a series of bell time changes for the next two years in light of an ongoing bus driver shortage. In a 5 to 2 vote Wednesday, the board approved changes for a dozen elementary schools, which will establish a 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. […]

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Elementary Schools#New Bell Times
