GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People gathered at Depot Park in Gainesville to speak against gun violence and share their stories. “It started with a girl named Hadiya Pendleton who when she was 15-years-old when to President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade marched in the parade and performed in the parade and when home to Chicago and one week later was shot and killed,” said organizer Marnie Wiss.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO