Jennifer Augustine Daigle, LPC, age 56, formerly of Bogalusa, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 20, 2022. Jennifer lived most of her adult life in Hammond, Louisiana, where where she obtained a double Master's Degree from Southeastern Louisiana University. Jennifer was a Licensed Professional Counselor who built up a successful counseling and therapy practice. She was an upstanding member of the community and honored by Tangipahoa Parish for her work as a psychotherapist. Jennifer was cherished by all her friends and she will be deeply missed.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO