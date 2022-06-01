ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaw neighborhood murder suspect to remain in jail

By Joe Millitzer
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Kyle Stone, 20, is charged with the murder of a south St. Louis man and has asked to represent himself.

Stone waived his seven-day detention hearing and will remain at the St. Louis Justice Center until his next docket hearing on June 16. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that he previously pled not guilty to that charge and others.

Christopher Brennan, 47, was shot behind his Shaw neighborhood home on May 20. Surveillance video shows someone pointing a gun at Brennan in his backyard at around 7:20 pm . A shot rang out after a short struggle, and the suspect ran away.

Police identified Stone from several surveillance videos that evening. He was arrested after a short foot chase.

Hundreds of green ribbons now hang from homes and trees in the Shaw neighborhood to honor Brennan.

