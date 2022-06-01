ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mercedes-Benz GLC Keeps The SUV Streak Going

By Chase Bierenkoven
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meet the newest Mercedes-Benz GLC. This one is an important one for the folks at Mercedes-Benz. The GLC is, after all, the brand's best-selling model over the last two years. Mercedes-Benz themselves call it one of the most important vehicles in its portfolio. This new model has also got some shoes...

carbuzz.com

Related
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Recalls Almost Every Model For Embarrassing Reason

Mercedes-Benz recently issued a massive recall that impacts several recent models from its catalog. The automaker's emergency call system may malfunction and leave a driver unable to contact first responders if there's an accident. The recall covers 234,862 vehicles, and the list of affected models spans almost the entire Mercedes-Benz...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW X1 Vs. Mercedes-Benz GLA: Small Luxury SUV Shootout

The BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class are both late bloomers. The first-generation X1 was hampered by an awkward appearance, a drab interior, and it was neither as fun as a 1 Series nor as luxurious as a 3 Series. As for the first-gen GLA, it couldn't decide whether it wanted to be a crossover or a hatchback and ended up not being a convincing example of either.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV

Think Mercedes-Benz and you probably think of the S-Class or G-Class as the brand's most iconic models. But in the modern era, while those halos are arguably still important, the bread-and-butter that makes up the bulk of the manufacturer's mainstream sales will come from this, the all-new 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class SUV. While Mercedes has been in the compact luxury SUV segment since 2008 with the GLK, the 2023 model is only the second generation of the GLC-Class moniker, once again battling the Audi Q5 and BMW X3. Using the second-gen Mercedes MRA (Modular Rear Architecture) platform shared with other new Mercs like the C-Class and S-Class, the GLC is an evolution of what came before, not just mechanically but visually too. Now designated the 'X 254', it's bigger, more refined, and more tech-filled than ever before, but also, for the first time, only available as a hybrid and with no six- or eight-cylinder engines coming, even in AMG derivatives.
CARS
Motorious

Restored 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Is A Vintage Luxury Machine

It’s been the subject of a comprehensive restoration. Mercedes-Benz is an iconic brand in western culture because of its luxury, performance, and style, which appeals heavily to automotive enthusiasts. The 1970s were an exciting time for the German automaker as cars across the world were getting better and better in terms of performance and engineering. While the power outputs may not have been incredible, nor does the build quality stand up to modern standards, these cars were still the legends of their time. That makes automobiles from this time relics of a generation whose ideas and knowledge eventually led to the insane performance cars we all know and love today. This car is the perfect example of that incredible reputation as it combines the best of '70s performance with style and luxury to match. So what is this insane vehicle we're talking about?
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Brake Problems Could Hit 1 Million Cars

Another major automotive recall seems like a regular news day in these modern times. Perhaps this is progressive to protect car buyers and issue recalls even if the potential for failure is slim. This time around Mercedes-Benz is dropping a bomb recalling almost 1 million of its vehicles around the globe due to problems with aging braking systems, adding to the existing Mercedes recall we covered.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Is Stealing Sales Right From Under The Jeep Wrangler

With the Ford Bronco debut in the rearview mirror, the new model is proving to be an enormous success for Ford, despite its many hiccups. The Bronco has managed to present the first serious alternative to the Jeep Wrangler in some time. It looks like consumers are taking notice. New data shows that Bronco customers used to be Jeep customers, and they're now more loyal to Ford to boot.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

9 Cars You Forgot Are Still On Sale

Recently, while driving past a Mitsubishi dealership here in California, my wife expressed surprise. "I thought Mitsubishi was gone," she said, "What cars do they sell?" Then I, someone who writes about cars for a living, needed a bit of a think to come up with the Outlander, which is just one of five vehicles the brand still sells in the US. That brought up the question: What else is on sale that people have largely forgotten about? The list is surprisingly long, and not necessarily because they're bad cars. Some don't have a large market here in the US but sell well in other countries. Some, of course, have been ruined by outdated models that ruined the nameplate to the point that a new generation struggles to compete in its class even if it's good, like the Mitsubishi Outlander. Others are simply let down by lackluster marketing, and some have simply been done dirty by brand loyalty blinding potential customers.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Dealers Told To Prepare For A Brutal Future

"We've got to go to a non-negotiated price. We've got to go 100 percent online. There's no inventory, it goes directly to the customer. And 100 percent remote pick up and delivery," said Ford CEO Jim Farley. 4. He was speaking at Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. Farley is talking...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

A New Small Toyota Truck Could Bring The Fight To The Maverick

Drivers in the United States love trucks, so, naturally, automakers like Ford and Hyundai have developed new pickups to compete on the smaller end of the spectrum. Buyers responded with excitement, and the high level of demand has led to shortages and extended wait times in some cases. Toyota is watching from the sidelines and has a back catalog packed with small trucks. MotorTrend interviewed two Toyota executives and found that the world's largest automaker is considering dipping its toe back into the small truck market.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Study Reveals Massive Problem With EV Chargers

One of the negatives associated with electric vehicle ownership (aside from the cost of entry) is charging. Lengthy waiting times aside, EV drivers are faced with a charging infrastructure that's not up to scratch. Ford's CEO Jim Farley has already admitted to this, noting the company's charging network isn't as good as it can be.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Volvo Is Cutting Dirty Metal Out Of Its New Cars

Volvo likes to think of itself as a leader in climate action, which is fair. It was one of the first manufacturers to offer a plug-in hybrid SUV, now known as the XC90 Recharge. It also established forward-thinking EV company Polestar, which introduced itself to the world with a grand touring plug-in hybrid and followed it up with a relatively bland compact crossover.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Vehicle Sales Continue On A Downward Spiral

The US automotive industry is going through one of the most brutal slumps in recorded history. The reason for this is a severely strained supply chain. Manufacturers can't build enough cars to fill dealership demand, leaving most lots empty. And the dealer system isn't doing itself any favors by slapping hefty markups on cars. A few manufacturers have implemented procedures to keep this from happening, but it's still pretty much the status quo.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Very Rare Mint Condition Ford GT Sells For BIG Bucks

Mecum Auctions recently sold a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition for $687,500. It's a stunning vehicle finished in the famous Gulf Oil livery used on the 1968 and 1969 Le Mans racing cars. Only 343 of these special edition models were ever produced, making them extremely rare. It's even rarer now after a Florida Man recently purchased a Heritage Edition for $700k and parked it in a palm tree.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This $360K, 636 HP Super Sedan Would Make A Corvette Z06 Cry

The new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is going to be a special thing. A 670 hp, 460 lb-ft of torque flat-plane crank V8 wedged inside the body of a C8 Corvette will, of course, be utterly rapid. But. There is a bit of a catch. That's largely down to the fact you can only scare the hell out of one person at a time. This is a Holden HSV GTSR W1, and it will seat a total of five people for you to scare the hell out of.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Chinese Car Is A Gorgeous Concept With A Silly Name

Geely's premium subsidiary Lynk & Co has debuted a striking concept called The Next Day. Peculiar naming aside, the newcomer is a beautifully styled motorcar which, says the company, introduces a fresh design direction for the automaker. The company shared images of the dramatic-looking grand tourer on Weibo, where it notes The Next Day is powered by Lynk E-Motive technology, the company's hybrid setup.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lexus Has Big Plans For The Spindle Grille

Ever since Lexus was introduced in the late '80s, the brand has been a purveyor of quietly styled luxury cars that whispered success instead of shouting it. That all changed in the last few years with the advent of the spindle grille. The controversial design feature hasn't found favor with everyone and is often criticized for looking too aggressive and a touch vulgar, particularly on the LX 600.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

One Country Might Save The Kia Stinger From Certain Death

Four years ago, Kia revealed the Stinger and shocked the car community. Once known for building budget-box cars with dodgy quality and awkward styling, the automaker rolled out a legitimate sports sedan with vivid details and searing performance. It was a total departure from the norm for the brand, and people took notice. The Stinger generated a tidal wave of interest, but the tides turned soon after. We've heard that Kia will kill the car in the US market, but company executives in Australia are pitching a more optimistic outlook.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Toyota Sequoia

When Toyota last introduced a new Sequoia, the first iPhone had just been revealed and Microsoft just launched Windows Vista, so to say the 2023 Toyota Sequoia is long overdue would be an understatement. The new Sequoia arrives as the full-size non-premium SUV segment is currently dominated by the American automakers. Last year, General Motors delivered over a quarter million vehicles in this segment between its Chevrolet and GMC brands while Ford came in a distant second with around 82,000 units. Nissan put in a valiant effort to sell more than 22,000 units. Toyota could only muster just over 8,000 copies of its aging Sequoia. To put that in perspective, Jeep sold over 5,000 Wagoneers and it was only on sale for three full months.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Reveals New Hybrid Hypercar With V8 Power

Remember a few years ago when the rules regarding Le Mans Prototypes for the world endurance championship were changed? The goal was to get manufacturers back into producing roadgoing versions of their racers, and so a new category was born - the Le Mans Hypercar category. This attracted a ton of interest from Toyota, Aston Martin, Ferrari, and more recently, Lamborghini and BMW. After several teasers, today is the day that BMW has officially unveiled its entrant that will be competing in the 2023 IMSA series, officially called the BMW M Hybrid V8.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Singer's Greatest Porsche 911 Recreations

If you search for Singer and 911 on your Google machine, there are a few words that crop up consistently in articles covering the California-based restomod company's cars. Those are "stunning," "perfection," and "masterpiece." That's the level that Singer Vehicle Design operates at. It's such a high level that you'll see articles describing other restomod companies specializing in specific models of cars as "the Singer of (insert make and model here)." The level of engineering and attention to detail that goes into Singer vehicles is, well, stunning, and each model is, well, a masterpiece. We may as well throw the word "perfection" while we're at it because the hype is real. These are just a few of our favorite takes on classic Porsche 911 models that have left the Singer workshops so far.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

