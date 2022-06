South City resident, Wendy Sinclair-Smith, posted this photo and story on our Facebook page which really got many of our neighbors sharing their own thoughts and memories – “I have a picture for you. I was at Teani’s Italian Deli yesterday and visited with the owner Harold and his friends. This building is his childhood home. If you look closely on the Little Lucca’s sandwich shop’s sign you will see it says Teani’s on the top.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO