Crime Stoppers offering increased cash reward for information on body found in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County has increased their reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of Kurt Krueger, who was killed last month in a west Wichita neighborhood .

An additional $5,000 in reward funds to be paid to the tipster who provides information has been offered by an anonymous donor. This is in addition to Crime Stoppers’ award of up to $7,500 in the case.

According to Crime Stoppers, on Sunday, May 1, at 2 a.m., the Wichita Police Department (WPD) received a call of a man down in the roadway in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail.

Upon arrival, officers found Krueger unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by the WPD revealed that Krueger was walking in the neighborhood where he lives around 20 to 30 minutes before his body was found. Wichita police believe he was struck by a car, which then fled the scene.

