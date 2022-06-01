ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Crime Stoppers offering increased cash reward for information on body found in west Wichita

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8vOz_0fxMwwHx00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County has increased their reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of Kurt Krueger, who was killed last month in a west Wichita neighborhood .

An additional $5,000 in reward funds to be paid to the tipster who provides information has been offered by an anonymous donor. This is in addition to Crime Stoppers’ award of up to $7,500 in the case.

Hutchinson man arrested on suspicion of terrorism

According to Crime Stoppers, on Sunday, May 1, at 2 a.m., the Wichita Police Department (WPD) received a call of a man down in the roadway in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail.

Upon arrival, officers found Krueger unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by the WPD revealed that Krueger was walking in the neighborhood where he lives around 20 to 30 minutes before his body was found. Wichita police believe he was struck by a car, which then fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers says anyone with information regarding a crime that occurred in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting an anonymous tip by calling 316-267-2111, going online , or through their app available through both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store . Crime Stoppers says if your information leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Police capture suspect who robbed Kansas bank

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a bank robbery have a suspect in custody. The Wichita Police Department has arrested 55-year-old Roland Vandenberg of Wichita on a robbery charge stemming from an investigation of a bank robbery that occurred Thursday in the 4800 block of S. Broadway. Just after...
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Sheriff radio logs June 2-3

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 8:08 a.m. a deputy arrested Johnny Day. At 9:41 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on Terrie Hockman. At 10:41 a.m. resident reported water was being stolen from her pond near Rhgato Acres. At 5:48 p.m. a deputy conducted...
BLACKWELL, OK
KWCH.com

WPD: 17 arrested during crackdown on human trafficking in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 17 people as a part of an anti-child sexual exploitation operation codenamed “Operation Blue Ghost” from May 17 through June 2. The operation was in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and other law enforcement partners. Wichita operations...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

Reward increased for information in fatal hit-and-run in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Crime Stoppers is now offering an increased reward for information leading to an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a 49-year-old man in west Wichita. An anonymous donor offered an additional $5,000, bringing the maximum possible reward to $7,500, according to a news release provided by Wichita Police Department spokesperson Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

WPD Makes 17 Arrests in Anti-Human Trafficking Operation

The Wichita Police Department along with Homeland Security Investigations and other law enforcement partners, launched an anti-child sexual exploitation operation codenamed “Operation Blue Ghost” from May 17th through June 2nd. Operations in the Wichita area were conducted from May 17th through 19th, with additional ops in Kansas City...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Ksnw#Wpd#The Google Play Store#The Apple App Store#Nexstar Media Inc
classiccountry1070.com

Driver hit by gunshot on I-135 in north Wichita

Police are investigating after a motorist was shot while driving on Interstate 135 in north Wichita. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday. An unidentified man told police that he was driving south on I-135 from 13th Street when he heard gunshots. He saw that a back window had been shattered and he felt pain in his neck. He drove himself to a hospital, and police said his injuries are not-life threatening.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Law enforcement surprise campers at OJ Watson Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Boys and girls who attended Awareness Camp this week learned their camp counselors were first responders. The free outdoor program offers kids in grades 1st through 8th the chance to participate in activities like bow and arrow, BB guns and other outdoor sporting events. This week, the two-day camp catered to children 6-10 years old at OJ Watson Park.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sheriff: Scam targets registered offenders, others

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a phone scam again. What makes this time unique is that the targets of the fraud are mostly registered offenders. According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer calls and claims to be an employee of the sheriff’s office. The caller tells the […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Second trial, similar verdict for Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been convicted for a second time in a 2019 murder on South Broadway. A judge has sentenced Christopher Kemmerly to more than 51 years in prison. The Wichita Police Department said that Kemmerly killed Justin Gaston, 34, at the CityHost Hotel, 4449 S.Broadway, in February 2019. The […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
KWCH.com

Man arrested in shooting that critically injured woman in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 47-year-old Jeremy Fisher of Wichita for one count of attempted 1st-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and an arrest and detain order. The arrest stems from a shooting that injured a 39-year-old Wichita woman. Around 9:45 p.m. on...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita Man Sentenced to Life for 2019 Murder

A Sedgwick County District Court judge on Friday sentenced a 34-year-old Wichita man to life in prison without the eligibility of parole for the 2019 shooting death of a man at a south Wichita motel. Christopher Kemmerly’s sentencing comes three years after his first-degree murder arrest in connection with the...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Woman seriously injured in south Wichita shooting

Police have a suspect in custody after a shooting at a south Wichita home. Officers were called to the 1900 block of South Dellrose around 9:45 p.m. Thursday and they found a 39-year-old woman with several gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but police said the injuries were not life-threatening.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Woman shot several times; police searching for suspect

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) – A woman has been taken to a hospital after being shot multiple times, according to Wichita Police. Officers were called to Mt. Vernon and Oliver around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. They say a woman in her thirties was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. She has been taken to a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Eudora man charged in double homicide bound for trial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Eudora man has been bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in Hutchinson on Thursday. Kyle Hardwick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 58-year-old Phillip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates in September of 2021. Hardwick was arrested by Maize police in August […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy