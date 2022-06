A 33-year-old midwife is going viral on TikTok after sharing a number of tips to make pap smears as painless and comfortable as possible. In a video that's been viewed more than 469,000 times on the platform, Pamela Boatner—a certified nurse-midwife who also serves as co-founder of Prepared Pregnancy, an online educational prenatal tool for pregnant people and their families—proclaimed to her followers: "Hey sis. This is your midwife talking. It should not hurt to get a Pap smear. Pay attention, because this is what you need to do to make sure that your next annual exam goes smoothly."

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO