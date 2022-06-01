ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Tight End

By Hunter Hodies
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans have made a couple of moves on Wednesday afternoon. They waived former New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo and signed former Atlanta Falcons receiver Juwan...

