ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, IA

West Liberty outlasts Nevada in thrilling double-overtime boys state soccer quarterfinal

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcSSQ_0fxMwPM600

Nevada caught a bad break at the wrong time in a 3-2 double-overtime loss to West Liberty in the Class 1A quarterfinals of the boys state soccer tournament Wednesday in Des Moines.

The game was about as even a matchup as possible between the fifth-seeded Cubs and fourth-seeded Comets. In the end, it came down to a penalty kick in the second overtime and Jahsiah Galvan delivered for West Liberty, connecting after Nevada was whistled for a foul just 22 seconds into the second overtime.

"It was a great game between two very good soccer teams," Nevada head coach Todd Sampson said. "We fought back like we have done multiple times this year. Unfortunately, at the end, that was the call that was made, but we can't do anything about that."

Galvan converted a shot past Nevada keeper Owen Freeman on the penalty kick for the winning score.

"We work on them every day after practice," Galvan said. "As soon as we got the PK, I knew where I was going. It was just muscle memory an putting it there."

Galvan said he was thrilled to win such a competitive battle to advance to the semifinals.

"I thought we played decent and knocked it around," said Galvan, a Northern Iowa football signee. "Everyone was giving it their all and all of us leaving it out there won us this game."

Nevada had nothing to be ashamed of in the defeat.

"It was a great game and it went both ways," Nevada forward Drew Robinson said. "Multiple calls on both sides and my dad always says you've got to be 10 points better than the refs. There were times we could've capitalized and didn't. But I know we gave our full effort. It was just crappy luck of the draw there at the end."

Robinson converted a PK of his own to tie the game at 2-2 with just 5:03 left in regulation. That sent the game into overtime, where neither team mounted much of a threat outside of a great rip from Nevada's Dylan Fritz that hooked just wide of the goal from 20 yards out.

West Liberty went ahead 2-1 eight minutes into the second half on a goal by Joshua Zeman. It scored its first goal on a sliding kick by Galvan 19 minutes into the game.

Galvan slipped a shot past Freeman from the right side and into the far corner.

Nevada answered with 6:20 left in the first half when Carson Rhodes followed a direct kick by Sam Betting for a goal to tie the score at the half.

Nevada finished the season at 15-7. After a slow start, the Cubs won 14 of their final 18 games before state.

Robinson finished the season with 36 goals and 14 assists and Edgar Cabrera had 16 goals and 18 assists. Betting added 16 assists and four goals, Kent Sponseller nine goals and two assists, and Ty Dittmer five goals and assists apiece.

Every one of those players, along with Rhodes and Freeman, will return next year except Dittmer.

"We've got a good group of freshmen coming in that will help push us and we're only losing a couple kids," Robinson said. "I really think next year will be our year."

West Liberty will take a 14-3 record into Friday's 1A semifinals. The Comets will face top seed Western Christian (16-1), a 1-0 winner over Notre Dame-West Burlington in the quarterfinals.

West Liberty 3, Nevada 2 (2 OT)

Nevada 1 1 0 0 — 2

West Liberty 1 1 0 1 — 3

Scoring

First half

WL — Jahsiah Galvan, 18:59.

N — Carson Rhodes (Sam Betting), 33:40.

Second half

WL — Joshua Zeman, 48:12.

N — Drew Robinson (PK), 74:57.

2 OT

WL - Galvan (PK), 90:22.

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

KIMT announces Country Thunder Iowa Platinum Giveaway winner

MASON CITY, Iowa – Jeff Carter from Lake Milles is the winner of the Country Thunder Iowa Platinum Giveaway. Carter and his girlfriend April Clark will experience three days of camping and country music at Country Thunder Iowa in Forest City, courtesy of KIMT-TV. Thousands of fans and KIMT viewers entered the contest and their enthusiasm is appreciated.
kmaland.com

Iowa puts 11, Nebraska 7 on Athlon All-Big Ten Preseason Team

(KMAland) -- Eleven Iowa football players were recognized as Preseason All-Big Ten choices by Athlon Sports. Tight end Sam LaPorta, linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive back Riley Moss were first-team selections while defensive lineman Logan Lee, linebacker Seth Benson and punter Tory Taylor were second-team tabs. Offensive lineman Connor Colby,...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nevada, IA
Sports
City
West Liberty, IA
State
Nevada State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
West Liberty, IA
Sports
City
Nevada, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
kciiradio.com

Van Duyn Elected to Vice President Post

Last month, the Iowa Osteopathic Medical Association (IOMA) held their annual Upper Midwest Osteopathic Health Conference. During the proceedings, members of the organization decided on officers for the group. Washington doctor Lindsey Van Duyn was elected to serve as the groups vice president for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Van Duyn is a family physician who practices at Washington County Hospital and Clinics. She is a 2015 graduate of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She completed an internship at UH Regoinal Hospitals in Richmond Heights, Ohio in 2016 and her residency at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, California in 2018.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014

An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […] The post Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

A Davenport woman has won a $50,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery. Christine Sanders won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Explore Iowa” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Express Lane Gas & Food Mart, 1909 N. Harrison Street in Davenport and claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional […]
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Robinson
WHO 13

Cajun Fest moves to Iowa State Fairgrounds’ venue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Cajun Fest returns to Des Moines this weekend for its fourth year. Cajun Fest will offer a taste of Louisiana with crawfish boils, gumbo, beignets, and more. A special Cajun-influenced beer will also be brewed by Confluence Brewing. “It started as a backyard thing, moved here from Louisiana, wanted to get […]
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa Army National Guard soldier was victim of deadly Ames shooting

Shooter also was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard. Spc. Eden M. Montang, who joined the Iowa Army National Guard in August 2019, was one of the two victims killed in the deadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, on June 2, according to a news relase from the Iowa Army National Guard.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Boys State#Cubs
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Iowa Supreme Court rules in truck franchise case involving Clear Lake, Sioux City

CLEAR LAKE — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled in a franchise dispute involving a new truck dealership in Clear Lake. Peterbilt got approval from the Iowa D-O-T to open a dealership in Clear Lake. Owners of the Sioux City Truck Sales Peterbilt dealership sued — saying the 23 counties surrounding Clear Lake were in its 71 county “community” under state franchise law, and the new dealership should not be allowed to open.
SIOUX CITY, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa is Home to a Fun Inflatable Water Park on a Lake [WATCH]

Iowa is home to several awesome waterparks. There's the legendary Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo and Adventure Bay at Adventureland in Altoona, but did you know there's an inflatable water park in Iowa?. Moravia, Iowa is home to a place called Honey Creek Resort, which describes itself as the "ultimate...
MORAVIA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Casino Fined After Allowing Adult To Bring 4-Year-Old Onto Gaming Floor

(Burlington, IA) — State gambling regulators have fined an eastern Iowa casino for letting a customer bring a four-year-old onto the gaming floor. Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says it happened at the Catfish Bend Casino in Burlington when “the security officer did not challenge the individual and prevent the situation from occurring.” Ohorilko says, “the minor was sitting on the lap of the adult and pushing buttons on the machine — an employee did eventually notice it and removed the customer from the floor.” There was another incident at the Catfish Bend casino involving someone older — but still under the age of 21 — who gambled for more than half an hour before security intervened. The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has fined the Burlington casino 40-thousand dollars for the two incidents.
BURLINGTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Employer Faces Wrongful Death Charges

The family of a meatpacking plant employee who died from COVID-19 is suing JBS Swift Pork alleging they ignored years of warnings about what a pandemic might do to its employees. Luciano Sican-Soloman worked for JBS Swift Pork meat processing plant in Ottumwa for 23 years. He died of COVID-19...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa Police investigating following a report of an assault with a weapon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -University of Iowa police are investigating after responding to a report of an assault with a weapon early Saturday morning. The University of Iowa Department of Public Safety sent out a Hawk Alert around 1:40 a.m. saying police were on scene at Cactus 3. That restaurant is at 114 South Clinton St in Iowa City. They said the suspect was wearing a camo hoodie, and asked people to avoid the area.
IOWA CITY, IA
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

374
Followers
621
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy