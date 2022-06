The Fulton VFD responded to two truck incidents this week. On Wednesday, they responded to a jack-knifed 18 wheeler at mile marker 22. The accident resulted in some spilled fuel but no fire. Jackknifed and was spilling diesel. Hemp Co OEM, Guernsey VFD responded. On Thursday the department responded to a fire at the weigh scales at west bournd on I-30. Also responding to that fire was the Hope Fire Department and the Guernsey VFD.

