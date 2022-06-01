ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, NY

Lansing teen charged with threatening shooting at high school

By Carl Aldinger
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415HhT_0fxMvMuw00

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – The school is secure and one teen has been charged with threatening to shoot up Lansing High School in a message posted on social media Wednesday morning, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies with the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lansing High School around 8:48 a.m. on June 1 for a report of a threat against the school. The Sheriff’s Office said the school had learned about a Snapchat post from a 16-year-old student that referenced him getting involved in a shooting at the school.

Hornell Schools Superintendent, Assistant Principal indicted for misconduct, child endangerment

The post was reportedly shared by another student who commented on the post and reiterated the first student’s threat, deputies said. School administration and several others soon saw the post and “took prompt and immediate action”, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Everyone involved were secured by school officials, and the district has cooperated with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe the school is at a continued risk, but deputies will continue to be present throughout the rest of the school year.

The teen was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat (a class-D felony). Law enforcement said he was scheduled to appear in the Tompkins County Court later on June 1. Officials have also taken action to make sure the student doesn’t have access to firearms.

Man shot in leg in Lansing; suspect at large

“I commend our Lansing School officials for their prompt action and notification to law enforcement, this was handled extremely well,” Sheriff Osborne said. He also encouraged deputies to idle their patrol cars when needed in school parking lots, saying schools are “soft targets” in regards to domestic terrorism.

“Parents are asked to speak with their children about the seriousness of such posts, and that law enforcement must take them seriously,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Anyone observing such posts should not make assumptions regarding their validity but rather should report them immediately.”

News Channel 34

