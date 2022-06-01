ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville Film Festival announces 2022 lineup

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 1, the Bentonville Film Foundation announced narrative, documentary, short film and episodic selections premiering in person at the 2022 Bentonville Film Festival’s competition program, set for June 22-26 in Bentonville.

According to a press release, a virtual component of the festival will have an extended run, opening on June 22 and closing on July 3. The opening night of the festival will feature the world premiere of “The Seven Faces of Jane,” Co-Directed by Julian Acosta, Xan Cassavetes, Gia Coppola, Ryan Heffington, Boma Lluma, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong and Alex Takacs.

The annual festival is “a globally recognized platform amplifying female, non-binary, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and people with disabilities’ voices in entertainment.” Festival passes and single tickets are on sale now.

Bentonville Film Festival announces 2022 jury

This year’s programming “illuminates a wide array of storytelling that showcases talent and filmmakers alike,” according to a release from the festival. More than 82% of the competition program is from content creators who identify as female or gender non-confirming; 65% who identify as BIPOC, Asian, or Pacific Islander; 62% who identify as LGBTQIA+; 42% who are over 50; and 20% who identify as a person with a disability. In addition for the 2022 program, onscreen leads are 90% women/gender non conforming, 60% BIPOC, 25% LGBTQ+ and 12% representing talent with disabilities.

“We are proud to be back for the 8th year to bring audiences, both in-person and virtually, an inspiring selection of films celebrating diversity and inclusion on screen and behind the camera,” said Geena Davis, Bentonville Film Festival Chair. “We’re thrilled to spotlight storytelling that is transformative, which demonstrates the power of intersectional equity in entertainment media.”

“We’re excited to come together for the 8th year running to share unique and untold stories, showcasing diverse and inclusive content to the masses,” said Wendy Guerrero, President of Bentonville Film Festival and Foundation. “This year’s filmmakers are absolutely unmatched in their refreshing narratives. We are honored to have continued, endless support from our in-person and virtual audiences.”

More information about the festival, including a list of films being shown and a link to purchase tickets, can be found here.

