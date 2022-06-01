After near fatal shark attack, this turtle becomes first patient at new Zoo Miami hospital

For some patients, waiting for a hospital’s official opening is simply not enough.

We hate to say the word “lucky” because this poor loggerhead sea turtle apparently was severely bitten by a shark — judging by the striations on its now amputated humerus bone, according to wildlife expert Ron Magill .

Baymax’s immediate home will be a recovery tank at the new Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital for at least a few weeks. The female loggerhead sea turtle was injured after an apparent shark bite on May 22 and vets at the new hospital performed surgery on May 31, 2022, at the new venue. Ron Magill/ZooMiami

But this sweet-faced sea creature, which Magill said is a female, was “lucky” that she met veterinary surgeons with the soon-to-open Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital, and their team performed life-saving surgery on Tuesday.

In an email to the Miami Herald, Magill said Tuesday afternoon that “the patient has been returned to her recovery tank at Zoo Miami’s Sea Turtle Hospital where she will be carefully monitored for the next several weeks until she can hopefully be released back to the ocean.”

Baymax, a female loggerhead sea turtle already has visitors and healthcare at the new Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital, which has its ribbon-cutting set for July 6, 2022. Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Sea Turtle Hospital is scheduled for July 6.

The team hopes the patient — whom they’ve named Baymax — can fully recover by that time. Surgeons tended to a severe wound on her left front flipper that had left only exposed bone and torn flesh.

Surgeons at the new Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital in Miami-Dade, Florida, perform surgery on a large, female loggerhead sea turtle on May 31, 2022, after she was injured by an apparent shark bite near the Port St. Lucie Power Plant. Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami learned of the loggerhead turtle’s nasty encounter on May 22, when Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission contacted them after she was rescued from the Port St. Lucie Power Plant.

According to Magill, the new Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital has similar functions in many ways as the renowned Turtle Hospital facility in Marathon in the Florida Keys, which opened its doors in 1986, but also stands alone in Miami-Dade.

Surgeons at the new Zoo Miami Sea Turtles Hospital work to repair severe damage to a female loggerhead’s left front flipper that had been torn apart by a shark in the open waters judging by bite wounds on the bone. Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

“It has different components and is designed to serve as a satellite to the main [Zoo Miami] Animal Hospital , focusing strictly on sea turtles with the ultimate goal of release back to the wild,” he said.

Baymax is prepped for surgery at Zoo Miami’s Sea Turtle Hospital on May 31, 2022. Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

