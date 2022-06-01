ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

After near fatal shark attack, this turtle becomes first patient at new Zoo Miami hospital

By Howard Cohen
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

For some patients, waiting for a hospital’s official opening is simply not enough.

We hate to say the word “lucky” because this poor loggerhead sea turtle apparently was severely bitten by a shark — judging by the striations on its now amputated humerus bone, according to wildlife expert Ron Magill .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOzeh_0fxMs63c00
Baymax’s immediate home will be a recovery tank at the new Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital for at least a few weeks. The female loggerhead sea turtle was injured after an apparent shark bite on May 22 and vets at the new hospital performed surgery on May 31, 2022, at the new venue. Ron Magill/ZooMiami

But this sweet-faced sea creature, which Magill said is a female, was “lucky” that she met veterinary surgeons with the soon-to-open Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital, and their team performed life-saving surgery on Tuesday.

In an email to the Miami Herald, Magill said Tuesday afternoon that “the patient has been returned to her recovery tank at Zoo Miami’s Sea Turtle Hospital where she will be carefully monitored for the next several weeks until she can hopefully be released back to the ocean.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PMHr4_0fxMs63c00
Baymax, a female loggerhead sea turtle already has visitors and healthcare at the new Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital, which has its ribbon-cutting set for July 6, 2022. Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Sea Turtle Hospital is scheduled for July 6.

The team hopes the patient — whom they’ve named Baymax — can fully recover by that time. Surgeons tended to a severe wound on her left front flipper that had left only exposed bone and torn flesh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4clnMu_0fxMs63c00
Surgeons at the new Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital in Miami-Dade, Florida, perform surgery on a large, female loggerhead sea turtle on May 31, 2022, after she was injured by an apparent shark bite near the Port St. Lucie Power Plant. Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

Zoo Miami learned of the loggerhead turtle’s nasty encounter on May 22, when Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission contacted them after she was rescued from the Port St. Lucie Power Plant.

According to Magill, the new Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital has similar functions in many ways as the renowned Turtle Hospital facility in Marathon in the Florida Keys, which opened its doors in 1986, but also stands alone in Miami-Dade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311JJY_0fxMs63c00
Surgeons at the new Zoo Miami Sea Turtles Hospital work to repair severe damage to a female loggerhead’s left front flipper that had been torn apart by a shark in the open waters judging by bite wounds on the bone. Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

“It has different components and is designed to serve as a satellite to the main [Zoo Miami] Animal Hospital , focusing strictly on sea turtles with the ultimate goal of release back to the wild,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2gFm_0fxMs63c00
Baymax is prepped for surgery at Zoo Miami’s Sea Turtle Hospital on May 31, 2022. Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

READ NEXT: 20 turtles were stunned from the cold off Cape Cod. Now they’re rehabbing in the Keys

READ NEXT: Coast Guard makes a different kind of rescue — and 2 turtles are now at a Keys hospital

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMz7x_0fxMs63c00
Baymax, a female loggerhead sea turtle, is the first patient at the new Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital, which is to have its official ribbon-cutting on July 6, 2022. By that time, surgeons hope the turtle will be near full recovery so she can be released back to sea. Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Marathon, FL
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Zoo#Zoo Miami#Loggerhead Sea Turtle#Turtles#The Miami Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
fox4now.com

WATCH: Officials forge through flooded Miami street

MIAMI, Fla. — The tropical system that pounded South Florida with torrential rain Friday caused travel headaches as water flooded streets. Video recorded by Miami Fire & Rescue Friday night shows one of their engines slowly fording a flooded street, as lighter vehicles bob and float in the floodwater.
MIAMI, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Hunters work to reduce iguana populations

Air rifle in hand, the hunter spotted his target on a tree branch over the shoreline some 30 yards south of the Briny Breezes marina. It’s the kind of shot Joshua Smith has made countless times in his four years as an iguana trapper with Nexus Nuisance Animal Services. But on this sunny May afternoon, his crafty target sensed danger.
BRINY BREEZES, FL
Click10.com

Flooding issues impacting several areas of South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone One has been bringing torrential downpours to South Florida. Drivers have been facing extreme conditions in parts of Miami-Dade County. Several cars throughout downtown Miami were left behind by their owners after they stalled while driving through the flood waters. Causing problems...
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy