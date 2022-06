FRAMINGHAM – Armed Framingham Police responded to Hollis Street Sunday afternoon, June 5, but after a search of the property, no victim and no suspect was found. Around 3:20 p.m., police “received a call that someone was shot at 403 Hollis Street,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Officers responded and cleared residence. At this point we believe this was a swatting call and it is under investigation.”

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO