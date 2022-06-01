Manistee County nears 3,000 COVID-19 cases

The State of Michigan finally put its big water bucket and helicopter to work. The bucket and ‘copter haven’t been needed until recently. The last few years, wet springs have meant not a lot of forest fires in the northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan. So, the Department of Natural Resources did not hook up its collapsible 320-gallon bucket to the Michigan State Police “Huey” helicopter to fight a fire until this year. It’s been out twice.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO