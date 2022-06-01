ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County nears 3,000 COVID-19 cases

By Jeff Zide
The News Advocate
 3 days ago
Manistee County has recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths since May...

U.S. 31 bridge in Manistee to undergo repairs again

MANISTEE — Starting Monday, repairs are scheduled to be made to the deck of the U.S. 31 bascule bridge by the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is expected to be finished by Tuesday, according to a news release from the agency.
Michigan chopper and fire bucket finally put to use up north

The State of Michigan finally put its big water bucket and helicopter to work. The bucket and ‘copter haven’t been needed until recently. The last few years, wet springs have meant not a lot of forest fires in the northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan. So, the Department of Natural Resources did not hook up its collapsible 320-gallon bucket to the Michigan State Police “Huey” helicopter to fight a fire until this year. It’s been out twice.
Michigan National Guard to double the size of Camp Grayling

GRAYLING — Michigan National Guard plans to more than double the size of its Northern Michigan base Camp Grayling. The camp, which spans more than 148,000 acres, is the largest National Guard training site in the country. Col. Scott Meyers says expanding the military complex will allow for safely...
Couple denied driveway permit seek help from county board

TRAVERSE CITY — Sandra and Justin Revnell own a 20-acre parcel of land in Long Lake Township where they’d like to build a home and hobby farm. One thing is stopping them — a 10- to 15-foot strip of land between their property and Bannister Road that is owned by the Grand Traverse County Road Commission.
Body Recovered from Lake Michigan

On 06-03-22, at approximately 12:47 pm, Officers of the Manitowoc Police Department were dispatched to the area of the Baymont Inn, located at 101 Maritime Drive for the report of a male subject who was struggling to swim in Lake Michigan. Upon Officer’s arrival, the male subject could not be...
Body Found Along The White Pine Trail

One of Michigan's premier biking and hiking trails was darkened by a gruesome discovery early Friday. So far, the only details we know is that the body was discovered by Big Rapids Public Safety officers on the popular nature trail at 1:30am Friday morning, June 3. The body was described as being an "unidentified white woman", but no age range was given.
Top Gun: Flying With The Blue Angels Up North

Three Michigan residents recalled what it's like to fly with the Navy's Blue Angels during the Cherry Festival air show in Traverse City. The Air Show Is The Crown Jewel Of The Cherry Festival. The Festival takes place the first week of July every year, and the sir show at...
The News Advocate

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

