Biden to meet NATO's Stoltenberg at White House on Thursday

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan,will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House on Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that he would convene a meeting in Brussels in the coming days with senior officials from Sweden, Finland and Turkey to discuss Turkey's opposition to Sweden and Finland joining the defense alliance.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

