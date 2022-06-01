ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old girl’s love for cats earns her Eagle Scout rank

By Richard Sharp
 3 days ago

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Granite Bay teen became an Eagle Scout at just 13 years old. She is one of the first girls to achieve that rank in the region.

Remembering all the cat’s names at Fat Kitty City Sanctuary isn’t easy. Christine Morris tries but as the general manager of the cat sanctuary in El Dorado Hills she’s more concerned about keeping the 160 cats healthy, warm and dry.

“The scouts when they offer help to us, when we pick up the phone and they say ‘Eagle Scouts’, ‘Yes’,” Morris said “Literally it’s just yes because the quality of workmanship is absolutely amazing.”

The latest call came from Tessa Schaffer when she was 13 years old.

“I knew I wanted to do something to help out the animals,” Schaffer said.

Schaffer ’s eagle scout project, keeping the cats warm and dry, used weatherized pallets that keep the cat houses off the ground and make them last longer.

It took more than 200 hours of work by her and the volunteers she recruited.

Before they can do their eagle scout project each scout has to earn at least 21 merit badges.

“I’d say each merit badge is a small glimpse of a career path,” Schaffer said.

Schaffer didn’t stop at just 21, she has 43 merit badges and counting.

“I feel definitely accomplished, I’m definitely proud of myself,” Schaffer said. “It’s definitely given me a lot more confidence. Especially because I used to be the youngest scout. People used to teach me but now I am that oldest scout teaching other people.”

Schaffer has been breaking the scouting mold since she joined at just 11. She raced up the ranks, acquired merit badges, got her Eagle Scout rank and even went on to get her Order of the Arrow. And when she is teased about being a girl in a traditional boy’s organization she doesn’t let it get to her.

“I’m sorry that you can’t accept the fact that they’ve let girls in,” Schaffer said. “I think some of them are scared that we are going to beat them to Eagle,”

It’s obvious Schaffer isn’t just an eagle scout, she’s a role model for all scouts boys or girls.

“These are the women of our future,” Morris said. “And just knowing that they can go through all of these different merit badges and learn all these things to help guide them so that when they are our leaders they are so much more well versed. I mean, lucky for us.”

Tessa is now 14 but she’s not done.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while and I think it would be super, super cool to, by the time I’m 18, to earn almost all of the merit badges if not all them,” Schaffer said.

She also wants to help get more cats adopted from the Fat Kitty City Sanctuary.

