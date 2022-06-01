ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona woman armed with stun gun, knife arrested

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEEs3_0fxMqwVD00

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly attacking a man while dual-wielding a stun gun and knife

Antonella Hairston, 30, was charged after police said she chased a man around an apartment, with a knife and stun gun, located on 4th Avenue after the two began arguing.

Arrest made in near-deadly Altoona stabbing

On June 1, the male victim told police he and Hairston were in bed when they began arguing. He pushed her off the bed and onto the floor and afterward he went downstairs to keep some distance between him and Hairston. According to police, she came downstairs with a stun gun and a thin knife in her hands.

The victim began retreating as she started sparking the stun gun and swiping the knife toward the victim. At one point, she struck him on his left hand in between his thumb and index finger. The man was able to push Hairston away and run into the bathroom where he barricaded himself and called the police.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Hairston has been charged with using an incapacitation device, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. She’s being held in Blair County Prison after being unable to post her $7,500 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Police: Woman hit Altoona Target multiple times over three days

Update: Police have identified and located the suspect shown below. Original story ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a woman who they say is wanted for multiple thefts over three days. The Allegheny Township Police Department is trying to identify the woman pictured below. They say she’s wanted for multiple thefts from Target […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman busted selling drugs, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing felony charges after an investigation that involved multiple controlled buys with officers. Stephanie Weyandt, 34, is facing felony charges relating to the distribution of crack cocaine and methamphetamine after police used informants to help catch her in the action this past April. According to reports, police […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc23.com

Worth Twp. Attempted Homicide Update

A Centre County man remains behind bars charged with attempted homicide in the shooting of another man. Gary Sinderson has the details. Kyle Hockenberry of Bellefonte is facing felony charges stemming from what state police initially termed a domestic dispute. Police say Hockenberry shot another man in the leg with...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
Crime & Safety
Lavinia Thompson

Step-mother from Everett charged with homicide of 3-year-old

A 31-year-old woman from Everett, PA, has been charged with homicide following the death of a 3-year-old boy, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report. At about 9:16 p.m. on May 28, police responded to a call from Chelsea Renae Cooley, who told them the toddler was choking on baby wipes. The report says the child was airlifted to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he died on May 29 at 4 p.m.
EVERETT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Passavant nurse admits to stealing painkillers from patients

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A nurse is being charged with stealing painkillers from patients. Crystal Miller of Aliquippa worked at UPMC Passavant in Cranberry Township.According to the Butler Eagle, coworkers found syringes and blood on the floor of a staff bathroom before finding Miller. They found Miller in a lethargic state and she nearly fell out of her chair. Police said she admitted to stealing the medication and covered it up by filling syringes with saline instead.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
98online.com

Police Pursue Pennsylvania Pierogi Pilferer

(From The Smoking Gun) JUNE 2–A burglar broke into a Pennsylvania residence and only stole a bag of pierogies valued at $10, according to police. The suspect, cops say, last month burglarized the apartment of Tyler Whyte, 26, who lives in Trout Run, a village 15 miles from Williamsport. The thief made off with a five-pound bag of Mrs. T’s brand pierogies, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report. Investigators valued the pilfered pierogies at $10.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stun#Violent Crime#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Aide accused of stealing $7k in gold coins from Somerset Co. woman

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman and her boyfriend are facing felony charges for allegedly stealing and cashing out gold coins from a care-dependent woman worth $7,000. On Thursday, June 2, state police in Somerset went to the 200 block of Bridle Road in Jefferson Township for a report of a verbal domestic situation. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Somerset County authorities looking for four people on various charges

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Once again authorities in Somerset County are releasing their wanted on warrants list. As of June 3, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are looking for the following four people are wanted on the following charges: Devin Feathers, 25, Confluence area- wanted […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset Co. church burglar broke window, made hot chocolate: Police

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after someone reportedly broke into a church through a basement window and then made coffee and hot chocolate before leaving. The break-in happened at Harnedsville United Methodist Church in Confluence just after 12:30 a.m. Monday night into Tuesday morning, May 30. It’s reported by state police […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Maryland man charged in death of 2-month-old son

FEDERALSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the killing of his 2-month-old son, according to authorities. Maryland State Police announced the charges Friday against Sean Casey Pierce, 49, of Baltimore. An investigation began Monday when officers from the Federalsburg Police Department in Caroline County were […]
FEDERALSBURG, MD
WTAJ

Shot fired in Somerset County lands 1 man in jail

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after he reportedly fired a shot inside a Conemaugh Township home, though he gave conflicting stories about what happened. On Wednesday, June 1, Conemaugh Township police were sent to the 400 block of Ligonier Pike for a report of a shot fired inside a home […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

State police investigate after 6-year-old brings pocketknife to school

INDIANA, Pa. — State police said an investigation was triggered at an Indiana County elementary school after a 6-year-old student was found with a pocketknife. According to officials, a trooper was conducting a security check at East Pike Elementary School in White Township Thursday morning when the trooper was approached by a parent.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Arrest made in near-deadly Altoona stabbing

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attempted murder charges have been filed and a woman has been arrested for a stabbing that took place at Logan Hills apartment complex that almost killed a woman. On Memorial Day, an Altoona woman was stabbed in the abdomen three different times and once in the arm, a wound the nurses […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of rape, threatening to kill woman

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he raped a woman and then threatened to kill her if she told anyone, according to police. Altoona Police spoke to the victim at UPMC Altoona on May 30 who told them that Christopher Gunter, 28, of Altoona sexually assaulted her inside a residence at […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy