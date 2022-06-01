Altoona woman armed with stun gun, knife arrested

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly attacking a man while dual-wielding a stun gun and knife

Antonella Hairston, 30, was charged after police said she chased a man around an apartment, with a knife and stun gun, located on 4th Avenue after the two began arguing.

On June 1, the male victim told police he and Hairston were in bed when they began arguing. He pushed her off the bed and onto the floor and afterward he went downstairs to keep some distance between him and Hairston. According to police, she came downstairs with a stun gun and a thin knife in her hands.

The victim began retreating as she started sparking the stun gun and swiping the knife toward the victim. At one point, she struck him on his left hand in between his thumb and index finger. The man was able to push Hairston away and run into the bathroom where he barricaded himself and called the police.

Hairston has been charged with using an incapacitation device, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. She’s being held in Blair County Prison after being unable to post her $7,500 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.

