Owensboro, KY

OPD stepping up parking enforcement with new technology

By Seth Austin
 3 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police announced on Wednesday they have completed the implementation of technology to use for parking enforcement.

The technology, called Brazos eChalk, allows the department’s parking enforcement officer to take a digital recording of a parked vehicle’s specific location, wheel position and time. OPD says the officer will return to the vehicle after the posted parking time limit and confirm if the vehicle has exceeded the posted parking time limit before issuing a citation.

Owensboro Police will begin using the Brazos eChalk technology beginning on June 3.

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson

