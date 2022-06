The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) finally launched a $48 million, 26-month-long effort to modernize the state’s unemployment insurance (UI) system this week. Kansas’ current mainframe system used to process UI benefits was created in the 1970s. The last attempt to modernize it began under Governor Sebelius in 2005 but was subsequently abandoned in 2011 by the Brownback administration; a decision that critics say led to the systemic inefficiencies and vulnerabilities that occurred within the state’s unemployment system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

