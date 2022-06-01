ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

French Open: Top seed Iga Swiatek 'disappointed and surprised' by Amelie Mauresmo comments

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoverage: Live text and radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app. Top seed Iga Swiatek says it was "disappointing and surprising" to hear French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo say women's games were not as appealing as men's matches. Mauresmo, a...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff’s incredibly classy message to Iga Swiatek after losing in French Open final at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff’s dreams of winning the 2022 French Open women’s singles tournament came to an end Saturday, as she fell prey to world no. 1 Iga Swiatek to the tune of a 1-6, 3-6 score. While that loss definitely stings and will hurt for days to come for Gauff, that did not stop the 18-year-old American tennis star from showering her conqueror at Roland Garros.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff joins Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova with insane French Open feat

18-year-old Coco Gauff has stunned the tennis world, advancing to the French Open final after her defeat of Martina Trevisan in straight sets on Thursday. With the win, Gauff not only announced her presence to the WTA as a legitimate contender, but she also joined the likes of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova in select history by reaching the final at Roland Garros, per ESPN.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Coverage#Latvian#Frenchwoman#Wta
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal reportedly set to miss Wimbledon

Record 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will take an extended break after the French Open and miss Wimbledon, Marca reports. Nadal, who turned 36 this week, has been battling chronic foot pain in recent weeks but still he has managed to reach the French Open final. In Paris, Nadal...
Tennis World Usa

Roland Garros 2022: the SHOCKING PIC of Alexander Zverev's injury

What happened to Alexander Zverev was an episode that happens very rarely in a semi-final of a Grand Slam, one of the four prestigious events of the season. The desire to arrive at the final act of the Parisian tournament, beat a great champion like Rafael Nadal and chase the dream most often sought for a few years: all this vanished in an instant due to a very bad crash in a crucial phase of the match , which would then have led the two to play the outcome of the second set at the tie-break.
TENNIS
The Independent

Alexander Zverev says injury suffered against Rafael Nadal is ‘very serious’

Alexander Zverev has said the injury he suffered in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal is “very serious”.The world number three’s participation at Wimbledon this month will now be in major doubt after he rolled his ankle at the end of the second set.Zverev left the court in a wheelchair and returned on crutches to confirm to the umpire that he could not continue.In a video message on Twitter, the 25-year-old German said: “A very difficult moment for me today on the court.“Obviously a fantastic match until what happened, happened.“It looks like I have a very serious injury. But...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Amelie Mauresmo addresses Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic complaints

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo defended night sessions after both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic said their match started too late. At around 9:05 pm French time, Nadal and Djokovic started their quarterfinal match. The match lasted just over four hours and finished after 1am. After the match, both...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Female Protester Going Viral At French Open

Earlier today, the men's semifinals of the French Open got off to an inauspicious start. Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev got off to a roaring start in their match. It looked like the match would enter rarified air as both men battled back and forth for over three hours in just the first two sets.
TENNIS
Reuters

Nadal in French Open final after Zverev retires with ankle injury

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - It was not the ending anyone expected following a three-hour contest that produced plenty of high drama as Rafael Nadal reached the French Open final for an incredible 14th time on Friday -- albeit after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire hurt with an ankle injury while trailing 7-6(8) 6-6. A semi-final between a Spaniard who has won the claycourt major a record 13-times and a red-hot German playing perhaps the best tennis in his career lived up to expectation for three hours and 13 minutes.
TENNIS
The Spun

Serena Williams Appears To Make Decision On Playing Wimbledon

On Friday, the women's singles entry list for Wimbledon was released. Serena Williams did not appear on the list. Williams has been a fixture at the All England Club for two decades. Her first Wimbledon title came in 2002. She went on to win again in 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Alexander Zverev describes his ankle injury as 'very serious' after he was forced to withdraw from semi-final against Rafael Nadal following sickening scenes at Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev has said the injury he suffered in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal is 'very serious'. The world number three's participation at Wimbledon this month will now be in major doubt after he rolled his ankle at the end of the second set. Zverev left the court...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Protester Attached Herself To The Net At French Open

During this Friday's semifinal match between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud, a protester attached herself to the net. As a result, there was a minor delay at Roland Garros. The protester was wearing a shirt that said "We have 1028 days left." Most fans watching the French Open were confused as to what that even means.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

French Open lookahead: Nadal-Zverev, Cilic-Ruud semifinals

PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Rafael Nadal will face No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in one French Open men’s semifinal. No. 20 Marin Cilic will play No. 8 Casper Ruud in the second semifinal in Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday. It is Nadal’s 36th birthday. There is rain in the forecast, so it is a good thing the stadium has a retractable roof. Nadal showed up at Roland Garros with his personal doctor because of chronic pain in his left foot. The Spaniard known as the King of Clay is seeking a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall — both of those numbers would add to records he already holds — and has said repeatedly that he does not know if each match will be his last at the tournament he has dominated for so long. None of the other three players remaining the men’s bracket has participated in a final in Paris. And only Zverev has even been to the semifinals at the clay-court major, losing at that stage a year ago. The 25-year-old German was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Cilic, a 33-year-old from Croatia, won the 2014 U.S. Open and is now one of five active players to get to the final four at least once at each Grand Slam tournament. Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who hadn’t been past the fourth round at a Slam until now. The men’s final is Sunday.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy