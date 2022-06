EDNA, Texas — Grief has no boundaries, no timeline, no script and no one knows that better than Trey Ganem. He is the owner of SoulShine Industries in Edna, Texas. “Because you never know and being in the business and what we do and we do this daily. We do two to three kids a week on average. I never knew that many kids pass away," Ganem said.

EDNA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO