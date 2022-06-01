Groundbreaking held for new VA clinic in NE Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Construction is underway on a new outpatient VA clinic on Madison’s far northeast side.

Officials from the Madison VA Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony for the clinic in the 4900 block of Eastpark Boulevard Wednesday morning.

When it opens, the 30,000-square-foot facility will serve an estimated 5,000 or more veterans from portions of Dane, Columbia, Dodge and Jefferson counties. Around 110 VA employees will staff the facility.

The VA said the location was picked after an analysis of where the area’s veteran population lives. It will also help the VA serve a part of the area that has been typically underserved, Madison VA Hospital director John Rohrer said.

“(It’s) something that has been in the planning for many, many years to bring access to the veterans so they can get primary care and specialty care and specialty services that we are going to provide out here in a 30-minute drive time,” Rohrer said. “This has been an area that we look to expand into because of the corridors we have here for access.”

Construction is expected to take about a year, with the clinic set to open in the fall of 2023.

