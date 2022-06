LONG BEACH, Calif. — If it has wheels and plugs into a charger, chances are you’ll find it at Electrify Expo this weekend. Car, motorcycle, scooter, skateboard, bicycle or unicycle, EVs of all types won’t just be on display at the Long Beach Convention Center. They’re available for test rides in an event that is part festival, part mobility showcase and entirely experiential.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO