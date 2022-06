Visitors to Tahquamenon Falls State Park in the eastern Upper Peninsula have a new opportunity to reach an island in the Tahquamenon River and catch a view of the lower falls. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources opened a new 142-foot-long bridge from the park's mainland to the island on Memorial Day weekend, allowing pedestrians to cross without renting a rowboat — previously the only way to get to the 7-acre island and its nearly half-mile walking path.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO